November is Homeless Awareness Month, and one local organization is working hard to combat the rising numbers of people experiencing homelessness in our area with their 5th annual fundraising event at Trinity Lutheran Church this Sunday, with several varieties of soups and pottery available.
Rachel's Light officially opened the door of their transitional home for women and children in September 2019, just a handful of months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Executive Director Amanda Starks said dealing with the difficulties associated with the pandemic, shutdowns and social distancing was a challenge but they made it through and were able to continue to grow with the support of the community. However, they now find themselves facing another foe — inflation.
"The funds we receive go toward our programing and general operations of the shelter," she said. "On average it costs about $50 to $60 a day to shelter one woman. Factoring in inflation, that average continues to rise."
She said with inflation and other contributing factors, dips in the amount of volunteers and staff has been a challenge, too, which is not unique to them but a widespread issue across the country.
"We hope that by being able to be out in person again and being forward facing in the community we will be able to continue to move and grow," Starks said. "Supplying everything for the women here, and working to connect them with different resources in the community is our mission. We are all going through our own stuff, but at Rachel's Light we strive to find compassion and work to find any and all available options to get these women back on their feet and address the issues that led them here in the first place."
She said all she is able to do is meet a challenge and pivot to try and find other avenues on how to make something work. The transitional home for women and children, which sits just outside of Meriden next to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, is almost always full with a lengthening waiting list, according to Starks.
"If we aren't able to get someone in or on the list we do our best to connect them with other local shelters and resources," Starks said. "We never just turn someone away. That's part of who we are as Rachel's Light, if we can't help someone immediately we do our best to connect them with someone who can."
The state of Minnesota has a coordinated entry system that is used to track people experiencing homelessness. Tracking these numbers helps local and state programs, as well as the people who are seeking housing by providing information about available resources. This in turn, helps organizations like Rachel's Light provide services and support in this area according to Deanna Ripka, Board Chair for Rachel's Light.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, rises in rent and inflation are a key factor contributing low-income families being at risk of homelessness. In the last year, median rental rates have increased by 15.9% in the last year across the nation. The River Valleys CoC reported that 212 households within Steele County fall into the category of experiencing homelessness.
Starks said that many people don't realize how many people in the area are experiencing homelessness because it doesn't always look how people expect when they think of homelessness.
She said they wanted to keep the event "simple and intimate" by allowing people multiple options of soup during the event and even have a take-out option all for a free-will donation.
"We appreciate anyone and everyone who has supported us and continues to do so," she said. "We're looking forward to continue to interact and engage with familiar faces and new faces who are all here for the common goal of serving the homeless in our community."