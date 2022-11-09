November is Homeless Awareness Month, and one local organization is working hard to combat the rising numbers of people experiencing homelessness in our area with their 5th annual fundraising event at Trinity Lutheran Church this Sunday, with several varieties of soups and pottery available.

Rachel's Light Open Table Community Meal

Along with a variety of soups, local potters have donated their bowls, mugs and more to the Rachel's Light fundraising event this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Rachel's Light)


Rachel's Light

Rachel's Light will be hosting their 5th annual Open Table Community Meal fundraising event from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments