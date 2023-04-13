Women’s History Month may be celebrated in March, but that doesn’t mean women should not be celebrated all year long.
This is one reason why Rachel’s Light is returning for the third year with its Celebrating Women Everywhere event at Torey’s on Sunday, April 30.
Rachel’s Light Executive Director Amanda Starks said that raising awareness of the organization while being able to celebrate women is a win-win.
“We will have a few guest speakers sharing their stories,” she said. “Some will be former residents of Rachel’s Light, who will share their story and testimonies.”
Rachel’s Light is a nonprofit organization that helps house women and children in transition and prevent them from experiencing homelessness.
Many of the women who have utilized the services of Rachel’s Light were eager to get involved with the event and share their stories. Starks said she believes this “speaks volumes” of the impacts the organization are making tot he women and children they serve, but it also helps to break the stereotypes of homelessness.
“When people hear these stories, I think they’re getting a full understanding of not only who we are as an organization, but the women we help are real people with real stories and situations,” Starks said. “I think when you hear their stories you can find a way to understand, relate and empathize with them.”
Spending much of her childhood in an unhealthy home with family members struggling with drug addiction, Peyton Crow fell into the same cycle.
“I had kids really young and then I fell into addiction and lost custody. I kept trying to regain custody, but I didn’t have the support of my family because they were also using,” Crow said. “When I got pregnant with my fourth, I had charges and warrants and I was completely broken, but I knew I wanted to turn my life around and if I could’t get support from my family, I was going to find it somewhere else.”
She checked herself into an outpatient treatment program and reached out to people and organizations, including Rachel’s Light for help.
“I ended up being able to move into the house, I graduated drug court and I started going to school after I had my daughter,” she said. “I kept progressing and got my own place and now just recently in the last few months I’ve started a new venture as a certified peer recovery specialist.”
Starks said she was excited to have Crow speak at the event because she once lived at the house and is now heading up a support group for women at the house.
“It’s really just a full circle moment having Peyton available to speak,” Starks said. “I think it’s so powerful for the women we serve to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel when they’re struggling and knowing Peyton started here and seeing where she is now is so impactful.”
Crow said she’s happy to speak at the event and continue her work as a recovery specialist because in some ways, helping women in a position not too different from hers at one time reminds her of how far she’s come.
“I think knowing that I was in their shoes at one point helps the people in the group feel more comfortable and trusting to open up and talk about their experiences,” Crow said. “I think it can be motivating for all of us because they can see what they can accomplish and I’m reminded to be thankful and see that where I’m at now is god’s purpose for me.”
Starks encourages those interested in attending the event purchase their tickets ahead of time because there will be a limited amount available at the door and the catering team needs an accurate headcount to prepare the food.
“We’re always so thankful to Torey and his crew for hosting this event each year for us,” Starks said. “So we want to do all we can to help them and purchasing a ticket ahead of time is a great way to do that.”