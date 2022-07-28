After more than two years of a “new normal” living with COVID-19, local public health officials have decided they no longer will be providing weekly statistics online — though that doesn’t mean the activity has dropped.
Amber Aaseth, director of Steele County Public Health, said the decision made last week to stop posting the weekly statistics that include local confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is due to the fact they no longer can give an accurate snapshot of the COVID-19 levels in the county.
“We know that there is quite a bit of activity happening within our county, but the Department of Health isn’t able to capture all of that because so many people are doing at-home test kits,” Aaseth said. “We don’t want to cause confusion in reporting just what MDH has, which makes it look like our numbers are lower, when we know they are higher.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Steele County is classified as “medium” for the COVID-19 community level in terms of the measure of impact the illness is having on health and health care systems. Aaseth said most communities in Minnesota are currently classified as medium or high.
Public Health will still be directing people to the Minnesota Department of Health website, Aaseth said, which provides a “more accurate picture” of the impact COVID-19 is still having on the state’s hospitals.
While the ratio of reported cases in relation to the true number of cases in the area has changed, Aaseth said this also means many people who are testing positive for COVID-19 aren’t getting as sick as they were pre-vaccines. This, she says, is a good thing.
“We still want to be aware of what our local level is at, but at this point it really is all about protecting yourself as much as you can and knowing your own health risks,” Aaseth said. “Everyone wants to just be done with masking and social distancing and all of it, but you really have to take into consideration your own health right now.”
As the community’s biggest event, the Steele County Free Fair, is rapidly approaching with much excitement from organizers and the public, Aaseth said there is no reason the fair cannot be “semi-back to normal.” She said it’s OK for people to be excited to get back to the fairgrounds, but everyone should still be paying attention to their own health.
“If you have a health condition that becoming infected [with COVID-19] could really jeopardize your safety and physical health, you need to think twice about putting yourself in that position,” Aaseth said.
As the fair is ramping up, SCFF Manager Scott Kozelka said the safety team is hard at work to ensure the fair is as safe as possible for guests.
“We will have additional sanitizer and handwashing stations, and while we don’t have the staff to wash every table in Fair Square after somebody sits at one, we do have wipes available for our guests,” Kozelka said. “And if a guest chooses to wear a mask, that’s up that individual.”
Though COVID-19 has been unique in many ways, including shutting down the 2020 fair for the first time since World War II, Kozelka said the fair directors, staff and volunteers are well-versed in handling health concerns at the grounds.
“We’ve had to address E. coli and swine flu and bird flu before all this,” Kozelka said. “We’ve been doing what is best in terms of health and safety for everyone here when it comes to putting on the fair.”
Coming next with vaccines
Aaseth said with the education out there about COVID-19, getting vaccinated is still highly recommended by health and health care professionals. As Public Health starts preparing for the fall drive-thru vaccination clinics, which will include both COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, Aaseth said a new vaccine is preparing to roll out that will hopefully attract people who have been hesitant with the current COVID-19 vaccines available.
“This vaccine is designed more like our other vaccines,” Aaseth said, stating the Novavax vaccine is a recombinant spike protein matrix, instead of an mRNA vaccine. “People who have been hesitant of getting a [COVID-19] vaccine now may be more likely to get this one.”
Aaseth said the Novavax vaccine should be arriving to Public Health in October or November, and is a two shot series taken three to eight weeks apart. Individuals who have already received a COVID-19 vaccine are not viable for the new one.