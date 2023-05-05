As Minnesotans, one of our most valued, culturally important resources is our natural public lands. Whether you enjoy strolling along an urban floodplain forest or turkey hunting at a favorite wildlife management area (WMA), people across the state find diverse ways to cherish these spaces. Realizing the importance of natural public lands, communities across Minnesota have supported funding to improve and expand these landscapes. These protected and restored natural public lands provide valuable habitat for wildlife. They also offer quality outdoor experiences such as hiking, hunting, bird watching, kayaking, and fishing for current and future generations.

Andy Wendt, interpretive naturalist at Big Woods State Park, led a prairie walk sponsored by Clean River Partners at Valley Grove Prairie and Prairie Creek Woods Scientific Natural Area near Nerstrand. (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)

