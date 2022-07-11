As the sun sets in Owatonna, most children head back to their homes and prepare to call it a night, but some decide to partake in activities past the daylight hours. Children under the age of 18 are allowed to do so, but they are limited to a curfew set by the city of Owatonna. This is to make sure all minors get home safely, police say, and stay away from illegal activities and harmful influences that occur during this time.
The curfew set by the city of Owatonna for minors under the age of 16 is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. Minors of the ages of 16 and 17 have a curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. the following morning. Owatonna’s Code of Ordinances outlines that the curfew involves public streets, alleys, parks, playgrounds, or other public grounds, places and buildings. It also involves places of entertainment such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, restaurants and malls.
If minors are out after curfew, they will be issued a curfew citation and released to a parent. Then, they will go through the court system to determine the course of action to fulfill their violation.
Although the policy is strict, there are some exceptions. These exceptions include being accompanied by an adult, running an emergency errand for a parent or guardian and traveling to or from a school-designated event.
The idea of having a curfew is not disputed, but there is a disconnect with the times set — particularly with those affected by it.
Owatonna High School Sophomore Tanner Smith thinks curfews are needed for students, but he feels the times should be reconsidered and pushed back an hour.
On the other hand, fellow sophomore Bridget Volsen believes the curfew times are best for Owatonna’s younger demographic.
“I think that the curfew times are pretty reasonable,” Volsen said. “It’s not too early where you can’t do much, but it’s not so late that kids are out for most of the night.”
Though their opinion on curfew times differ, both Volsen and Smith agree it is easy to get off of public property and make it home before the clock strikes 10.
As of late, the curfew policy has become a critical piece for the safety of residents in Owatonna. Owatonna Police Capt. Josh Sorensen explained there are many purposes for curfew, but it is all about protection.
“It helps protect juveniles during those hours,” Sorensen said. “There’s not as many people out, so they can’t get wrapped in criminal activity, and then it protects the public as well.”
Getting minors off the streets also decreases the chance of damage to properties, such as cars or parks, Sorensen added. Smith said he understands the reasoning for the policy and recognizes the importance of keeping young people safe at night.
“I think a curfew is needed for younger people and I think it can help keep kids safe and reduce crime,” Smith said. “After a certain time, I think it is unwise to allow kids to be in public places such as parks.”
Recently, Owatonna has seen a rise in juvenile activity during curfew hours. The main target for juvenile crimes has been Owatonna’s parks, with many of the city’s parks being damaged and vandalized. The Owatonna Police Department has found that park damage is typically associated with minors who are out after curfew.
This is not a new problem, however, as every year, the city’s parks are hit with damages. Sorensen explained the costs have been much worse in the past.
“One year we had $20,000 of damage just to our parks,” Sorensen said. “After that, we really came down hard on curfews, and it has definitely helped reduce the amount of taxpayer money it takes to fix our parks.”
On top of the damage to parks, the police department has seen other crimes committed by minors, the most common being theft from vehicles.
To reduce the amount of juvenile activity occurring at night, the police department wants the help of residents.
“We, as a police department, can only do so much,” Sorensen said. “We ask the residents if you see kids out at parks late at night, please just give us a call.”