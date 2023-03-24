Last year, property owners received an alarming wake up call when they opened their truth-in-taxation statements from the Steele County Assessor's Office.
Due to the competitive and expensive housing market seen in late 2020 and throughout 2021, many Steele County residential properties saw a significant increase in their proposed taxes for this year — some as high as 20%.
As 2022 was coming to an end, County Assessor Tom Reineke said he was hopeful a market correction would have taken place, so as not to give residential property owners another spike in assessments. Unfortunately, he said that has not been the case.
"Certain fundamentals have kept the median sale price up to the tune of up to 13%," Reineke said, noting the year-to-date end for the 2023 assessments payable 2024 runs from October 2021 to September 2022. "New listings have been down, closed sales have been down, homes for sale has been down and monthly supply has been down. We have to follow that increase again, which means homeowners in Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and Ellendale are going to see anywhere from a 5-10% increase."
Residential property owners aren't the only taxpayers feeling the pressure of increased property taxes, though. Reineke said for taxes payable in 2024, the countywide average for agricultural property will see just under a 50% increase.
"Over the 12 months in 2021 and 2022, there were 26 qualified ag sales countywide," Reineke said. "The sale price per deed, plus per tillable acres, have us looking at assessed values of $12,000 an acre before, but $15,000 now — and it could increase more."
Reineke said trends are not showing new farmers coming into the market and buying up the ag land, but instead people who are already farming and taking part in competitive auctions, where the land goes to the highest bidder.
County Administrator Scott Golberg said it is important to the county that taxpayers understand these assessments are coming from strict requirements laid forth by the Minnesota Department of Revenue property tax division.
"We are not pulling these numbers out of thin air," Golberg said. "It is about what is in compliance."
Reineke explained the county is obligated by the state to assess the sales in each property at a median of 90-105%. Because of the substantial increase residential property owners saw in the 2023 payable taxes, Reineke said he stuck with the meeting the minimum this time to hopefully lessen the burden on the taxpayers.
"Just meeting the minimum in any given year is going to show a slight uptick because it's a correction," Reineke said. "At some point I would like to not have to change property values every year. But the economy in Owatonna and Steele County is very strong, and this is part of that outcome."
Property owners should have received their estimated market value notices and property tax statements this week. Any questions can be directed to the Assessor's Office at 507-444-7485.
Local Boards of Appeal and Equalization will be held between April 1 and May 31 The town or city clerk will publish and post the notice of the meeting at least 10 days before the day of the meeting.
The County Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting will be held June 13.
By the time proposed tax statements are received in November, it will be too late to appeal the 2023 value.
Visit revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refun to see if you are eligible for a Minnesota property tax refund.