Two common themes came out of the feedback from Tuesday night's public hearing at the Owatonna City Council meeting: the newly finished streetscape project looks fantastic, and the costs businesses will incur to pay for it is higher than what many feel is reasonable.

Cedar Assessments Public Hearing

It was a full crowd Tuesday evening, as property owners along th 100-300 blocks of North Cedar Avenue spoke out against the proposed streetscape assessments that jumped astronomically from what was originally discussed at the beginning of the project. The Owatonna City Council did not make a final decision that night, and will revisit the issue in November with a second public hearing. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
300 block N Cedar

While the majority of property owners along the 100-300 block of North Cedar Avenue agree the streetscape project turned out "beautiful," the high assessments being proposed have made them question in things such as planters and fancy alleyways were necessary. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

