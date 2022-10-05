Two common themes came out of the feedback from Tuesday night's public hearing at the Owatonna City Council meeting: the newly finished streetscape project looks fantastic, and the costs businesses will incur to pay for it is higher than what many feel is reasonable.
The public hearing was held for the proposed assessments the city plans to impose to pay for the streetscape project along the 100-300 blocks of N. Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna. While discussion of the assessments first took place at the project's start in spring 2021, a variety of factors have played into a considerable increase in what was once a $52-per-square-foot equation.
"This was a large scale and challenging project, with many unknown factors," said Councilor Kevin Raney, who lead the public hearing after Council Chair Greg Schultz recused himself as a property owner in the project zone. "There have been some discrepancies in the assessments to downtown property owners, and the may be reviewed and may need adjustment."
The overall scope of the streetscape project included complete restructuring of the three blocks of road and sidewalks, the alleyways in the 200 and 300 blocks, and replacing the original sanitary sewer infrastructure that dates back to the last 1800s. The project also included pedestrian enhancements and significant improvements to the lighting along the street.
Prior to opening the public hearing, Raney said the council would not be make a final decision on the assessments that night. Instead, the public hearing will continue Nov. 1 during the regular City Council meeting, allowing time for the city to closely examine the situation.
Though this may have seemed like a relief for property owners, tensions were still apparent, as multiple property owners along the stretch of Cedar expressed their stress and concern over the proposed assessments they had received. Shawn McCarthy, owner of Irish Eyes Studio on the 300 block of Cedar, said he will pay his part, regardless, but he urges the City Council to be considerate of the financial impact they are asking.
"I have no problems with being assessed, but I am one of the smaller businesses downtown. I cannot imagine what this is like for the bigger businesses with more frontage," McCarthy said, stating he received a proposed assessment of $5,000 that either needs to be paid within 30 days or within 10 years at a 3% interest rate. "We are a small, two-person business. After all that we went through with COVID, being shut down, and then having to shut down again because of the shaking from the construction, that is a lot of money to expect from a business owner, especially when a lot of us are just scraping by after things that were beyond our control."
Though McCarthy was happy to state the newly done downtown looks beautiful, he said such a price tag is hard to swallow when the downtown property owners "didn't have a whole lot of say in how grandiose" the project was going to be. He used the bar seating along the sidewalks, picnic tables in alleyways and lights strung across the alleys as examples of things he feels shouldn't be counted toward assessments.
"I just feel like there needs to be a little bit of consideration for the financial burden this is causing — and mine is not a big deal; I will figure it out. But I know there are businesses expected to pay $5,000 to $50,000 for this," he said, noting those with property on the alleyways are getting assessed astronomically more.
McCarthy was not alone in these thoughts. Dan Kubista, owner of Wagner's Pool Hall on the 200 block of Cedar, said he was also surprised when his "bill" came in, showing a number much higher than what he was initially told.
"I just wish there would have been better communication," Kubista said. "For 31 years, I have been doing my part trying to update the building, but I'm paying stuff right now I cannot afford to pay, because of a lack of business … I commend the work done; the downtown looks awesome, and the hotel has brought me more business than I thought it would. But I am paying for it, and it sounds like I'm still going to have to pay for it through these assessments."
Kubista said he hopes the City Council will eventually approve an assessment amount that is "justifiable for everybody." McCarthy agreed, saying he feels only gaining less than 3 feet of walkable sidewalk, with the rest being taken up by planters and pavers, doesn't justify what they are being assessed.
"I get that by making the downtown beautiful, you are helping businesses, but at the same time, I pay for what I can afford at the time," McCarthy said. "It seems to me like that's a little bit more than what was necessary, and now we're footing the bill for it."
At the closing of the public hearing, Raney reiterated it will resume Nov. 1, and, in the meantime, the resolution for the final assessments will "receive additional consideration."