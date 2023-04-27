Just because we may not see it, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening locally. That is precisely the case when it comes to homelessness in Steele County.
The annual Project Community Connect (PCC) event took place Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, providing free food, haircuts, and other services to Steele County residents experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity
PCC has taken place every year since 2007, apart from one year when it was preempted by COVID restrictions. In addition to a free lunch and haircut, the PCC hosts a variety of nonprofit vendors to further assist attendees. In its current incarnation, PCC is organized by staff from Project Home, an initiative of the South Central Human Relations Center
“Essentially we’re just a one-stop shop community event for everyone to stop in, access local resources, free haircuts, manicures,” said organizer Genna Schilling.
Project Home organizers noted new vendors such as the Rural AIDS network and the Owatonna Human Rights Commission, but other vendors have participated in PCC for years.
“I’ve done this event every year since it started,” said Karla Tull. “It’s expanded a lot.”
Tull works for the Mankato-based organization MRCI, which provides employment services to residents of Steele and Blue Earth counties. She recalls PCC growing from a handful of attendees to the dozens it now serves every year.
Event organizers have strived to maximize the number of vendors, connecting attendees to nonprofits that focus on housing, employment, and food assistance.
“This provides access to those who need us, to learn about all of us in this community in one spot,” said Dom Korbel, executive director of Community Pathways of Steele County — the local food shelf and clothesline. “We’re thrilled to be a part of that.”
Many of the event volunteers came from the Esthetician program at Riverland Community College in Austin. Nakia Williams, a nail technician at Riverland, enjoyed handing out free food, including pizza donated by A Taste of the Big Apple.
“I most definitely want to do it again next year,” said Williams.
Volunteers from Riverland have become a fixture of PCC over the years, providing free haircuts and manicures. Riverland student Hailey Cockram, who graduated from Owatonna High School in 2019, estimated the team had provided 30 to 40 haircuts before noon. This was the first year the volunteers also offered manicures, which Cockram noted were a pleasant surprise for attendees.
This year, the Riverland estheticians were joined by Rachel Blaede-Fierst, a stylist from Blown Away Studio in Owatonna. Blaede-Fierst learned about PCC through one of her clients, Elise Savor, who helped organize the event.
“She willingly took the day off and came and helped,” said Savor.
Riverland instructor Lisa Simon was grateful that PCC, usually held in the winter, had moved to April this year. In previous years, the volunteers from have braved treacherous weather conditions to help with the event. Rain or shine, the Riverland group remains committed to PCC.
“The students always appreciate it. It’s a good learning experience for them,” said Simon. “It’s something I look forward to doing every year.”
Several volunteers reported an increase in attendance this year, due in part to the change in season and Project Home’s outreach efforts.
“We have really tried to advertise and get our numbers up,” said Savor. “We were able to get more vendors than we had last year, and new vendors compared to last year.”