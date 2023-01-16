Coming off the holiday season, many may find their homes with a little more clutter than they had before the holidays. Some may already have spring cleaning on their minds, but are unsure where to even begin to get their homes in a more comfortable state.
Professional organizer Tracy Bjerke, partnered with VIBES Owatonna, is bringing an event centered around mindfulness and breaking down organization in a few easy steps this weekend.
Bjerke said growing up, she always had a knack for organization, even going so far as to offering to organize cupboards for her mother.
“I loved to organize my room and move things around all the time,” she said. “I guess I just always had a natural inclination of love for organized spaces.”
After graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2007 with a degree in interior design, Bjerke returned to school to study dietetics, after which she became a dietician and eventually opened her own private practice in 2020, Bjerke Nutrition and Wellness.
“Starting up a business takes time to build up that clientele,” she said. “So I was looking for other opportunities to pursue as a side gig, and that’s when I reached out to the Rescued Room to see if I could do something with them.”
The Rescued Room: Home Organizing, Cleaning and Design is a professional design and organizing service out of Rochester. Bjerke said she was pleasantly surprised when the owner of the Rescued Room said yes.
Over the last year, Bjerke has done several presentations, but was especially excited about partnering with VIBES for the upcoming event this Sunday.
“I partner with them on the dietician side of what I do,” she said. “I think it will be great to have a presentation on organization from me, and Katie Berg will also have a portion where she will tie in mindfulness and meditation into the process of being organized.”
Bjerke said the presentation will be a slightly condensed version of what she does in-home with her clients which heavily focuses on a four-step process to getting decluttered and organized — and perhaps most importantly to her clients — keeping organized.
“During the event, I will break down the four-step process to help clients learn those steps and how it’s used to help people approach organizing in a way that doesn’t feel overwhelming,” she said. “Many people get stuck where they are because they don’t know where to start.”
She and Berg said this event is perfect for those who want to dip their toes into the world of effective organization and being mindful, but may not be ready to jump in with a professional.
“I think a lot of people want to understand the process, but aren’t ready to call me,” Bjerke said. “With this presentation they can get a good idea of what having me in the home would look like, but they can get started on their own.”
She also said she thinks sometimes people are embarrassed or nervous of having a professional enter their home to help with organizing for fear of being judged.
“We’re people and we have struggles,” Bjerke said. “We have to give ourselves compassion and kindness — we have the right to ask for help and deserve to ask for help.”
Berg said following Bjerke’s presentation, she will have guests come together to participate in a guided meditation.
“I’ll be teaching them some techniques they can use in the organization process because it can get stressful,” said Berg, who is co-owner of VIBES Owatonna, formerly Sollid Studios. “Instead of getting overwhelmed, they can come back to the present moment so they will be able to detach from the objects a little bit and be centered because when you can have a peaceful mind, you can have a peaceful home.”
Bjerke said she has more presentations like this coming up at later dates which will all center around the four-step process with the Rescued Room, but they will also be slightly different depending on where and with whom she will be presenting.
“I want to continue doing these presentations around the community,” she said. “I think they’re really beneficial for a lot of reasons and I’m always looking for find new ways to offer this type of programming and opportunities.”