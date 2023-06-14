A sold out room packed more than 180 women — and a few men — eager to support youth literacy in their community on Tuesday.

Karen Duncan competitively raises her bidding padel to secure the live auction item she desires during the annual Power of the Purse event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


A sold out crowd fills the Owatonna Country Club on Tuesday evening for the 10th annual Power of the Purse event, hosted by Women United. The event is the primary fundraiser for the local Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Kim Purscell emcees the 10th annual Power of the Purse event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
A purse tree — offering slightly used purses for $20 — was one of several ways the Power of the Purse event raised money for the Imagination Library program. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
An excited bidder celebrates her win during the Power of the Purse live auction. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Todd Utpadel volunteers his auctioneer services for the 10th annual Power of the Purse event, ultimately helping Women United surpass their fundraising goal of $45,000. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

