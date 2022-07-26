The beauty of a community lies not just in its lush parks, historical infrastructure or its borders surrounded by gently swaying emerald stocks of corn. It lies in the brilliant constellation of its people. It lies in its intention. This intention was on full display at the Community Pathways Fundraiser “Pathways Palooza” on July 16th, 2022, at the Steele County Fairgrounds Beer Garden. Ice cold beer provided by Foremost and MSB breweries flowed proudly from the taps and music by Steel Canyon and The Grand Old Vines filled the air. The best part of the evening however was the incredible kindness the community showed by participating in the many activities offered that night. The combination of sponsors, beer sales, raffle tickets, silent auction and free will donations brought in $23,700! Community Pathways is in awe of the power of positive intention. We simply could not continue to serve the communities rising needs if it wasn’t for the powerful compassion that our donors show. Due to the consistently rising costs for necessities and transportation we have seen a staggering increase in the number of individuals and families needing our assistance. That increase is over 80% of our weekly visitors compared to last year. The impact that the $23,700 will have is substantial. We are able to stretch cash donations much further that product donations alone. Community Pathways’ partnership with Channel One Food Bank gives us the opportunity to purchase food for our Supershelf and greatly reduced rates. Your generosity and a successful event will help us continue on in our mission to serve families in Steele County.
If you couldn’t attend the event and would still like to contribute to Community Pathways, you can mail us a donation at 155 Oakdale Street Owatonna, MN 55060, or head to our website CommunityPathwaysSC.org. We can also be found on Venmo under Community Pathways of SC!
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing sponsors that made this event a success:
Marty and Jeff Fetters
Lisa and Tom Hyland
Rita Stilwell
Barry Gillespie and Patty Huset
Kent Rossi
Avonne Anderson
Federated Insurance and the Owatonna Foundation
We also thank sponsors Fernbrook Family Center, Profinium, Alexander Lumber, Kirchner Siding and Window, Amy Swain Hearing Centers, Wenger, CLA, Community Bank, MOHS Contracting, MOHS Homes, ABC Seamless, Premier Banks, Terry Evans & Associates Inc, Express Employment Professionals, BOSCH, and Prairie Ridge Orthodontics.
A special thank you to Limberg Productions, KOWZ and KRUE, KRFO, Torey’s Restaurant, Hy-Vee, Foremost, and MSB.
We would also love to thank all the contributors to our silent auction as well as all the volunteers that worked so hard to ensure that Pathways Palooza went smoothly.
Our community is truly special, and we will forever be grateful for its loyalty and steadfast support.
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org
