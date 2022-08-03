At the end of the second day of the filing period for local city council and school board seats, three new names are among the first to enter into the political arena.
Peng Olson, Seth Madole and Molly Kerr filed Tuesday for seats on the Owatonna City Council. Olson will seek to be elected to the councilor at-large seat currently held by Dan Boeke; Madole filed to represent the first ward currently represented by Nathan Dotson; and Kerr is running to represent the fifth ward currently represented by Brent Svenby.
The seat representing the third ward, currently held by David Burbank, is also up for election. No one has filed for that race as of Tuesday evening.
Svenby, Boeke, Dotson and Burbank have confirmed they all intend on filing for re-election, but have yet to submit the paperwork.
Decision to run
While the three individuals first to file may be political newcomers, they are not new to be involved in the Owatonna community. While each of them have their own list of volunteer and service endeavors within the city, they all shared sentiments of wanting to truly represent the people of Owatonna as their main reason for putting their names in the hat.
“I want to continue to find out what is important to the people in the community and make sure there is a clear pathway for open communication, not only in my ward but throughout Owatonna,” Kerr said. “It’s about intentionally listening to what [the public] has to say and making sure that message is getting back to the rest of the council. The is the job of a council member: to listen and make sure community needs are being met.”
Kerr is the marketing and membership coordinator for Foremost Brewing Cooperative and was previously involved in the Owatonna Forward initiative. She also volunteers at McKinley Elementary School, where her daughter, Bernadette, is a student.
Madole echoed Kerr’s sentiments, adding he feels there is opportunity for growth in the area of community engagement with elected city officials.
“There is a real opportunity to improve the community engagement by reaching out and listening to the community about what next steps they’d like to see,” Madole said. “I want to increase the trust and overall involvement of the community, and it feels like today there is an opportunity for improvement there.”
Madole is the director of supply chain and customer experience at Viracon. Over the years he has helped lead both the youth basketball and softball associations, has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Vote Yes committee, and was involved in the Shields of Steele and JumpStart Owatonna initiatives.
Olson said she is not only dedicated to meeting the community where they are at, but that she feels there is an opportunity to strengthen and build a more resilient community through proper representation.
“I honestly just feel the time is right … We have a need and opportunity for a new cohort of leadership, and I have experiences that position me to serve our community and its members to help lead,” Olson said. “At the end of the day, representation matters in serving our community and ensuring diversity of thought, gender and ethnicity at the table.”
Olson is the community relations manager for Federated Insurance. She has been previously involved in Owatonna Forward and the 2015 and 2019 Vote Yes committees, spearheaded the aquatic center initiative that brought River Springs Water Park to the city, served on the United Way of Steele County board, and is currently a member of the Engage Owatonna Task Force and is an Owatonna Foundation trustee.
Goals for the city
Olson said she has several goals in mind if she were to be elected to City Council, one of which would be keeping pace with available and affordable housing to help provide opportunity for skilled workers to move into the city.
“Being able to foster the retention and attraction of newcomers is very important to me,” she added. “Owatonna is definitely on our way, but there is much more that we can continue to work on.”
Kerr said among her goals is to continue to bring new business to town as well as make the city a friendly place for new business startups and continuing success for already established businesses.
“Being with Foremost Brewing Cooperative from the beginning, I saw what it takes in town to start a business here and let it grow,” Kerr said, stating she wants to be able to bring that knowledge to the city level. “Continuing the downtown growth is always going to be high on my list, too. While it’s not in my ward, it’s important to me.”
Madole agreed with both women, saying his top priorities also revolve around attracting businesses and providing affordable housing.
“I am not sure one is more important than the other, but as a city we need to figure out collectively how that will look like for success,” Madole said. “Ensuring fiscal responsibility is also important to me, especially in this day of age where rampant inflation and cost of living is increasing everywhere.”