At the end of the second day of the filing period for local city council and school board seats, three new names are among the first to enter into the political arena.

Newcomers filing

Peng Olson, Molly Kerr and Seth Madole file for candidacy Tuesday to represent Owatonna on the City Council in the upcoming November election. While all are political newcomers, each of the three individuals express a desire to build a better bridge of communication and engagement between city officials and the public. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

