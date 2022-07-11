A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted another man and broke his molar.
Andrew Gregg Gerhardt, 35, was charged July 5 in Steele County District Court with third-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor property damage. The charges stem from an incident that took place on July 4.
According to the criminal complaint, Steele County deputies were dispatched to Meriden Township froa report of an assault. The victim told law enforcement Gerhardt had allegedly “clocked” him during an argument between other parties who had been at the residence.
The victim reportedly said he was knocked over by Gerhardt, had his glasses shattered and a broken tooth from one of two punches Gerhardt landed on his face. Deputies observed the victim to have a cracked molar tooth on the left side of his mouth, redness on the left side of his face and broken glasses, according to court documents.
Law enforcement made contact with Gerhardt at a residence in Waseca County and he was taken into custody. Gerhardt allegedly was heavily intoxicated.
Gerhardt’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.
