Associate Editor
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the male subject in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm.
On the afternoon of Thursday Jan. 26, the subject concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay.
If you recognize this subject or have information that would assist in this case, please contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-451-8232; reference case number OW23-000152.
You can remain anonymous.
