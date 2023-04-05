While quiet libraries have certainly become a thing of the past, there is still room for plenty of new experiences — and noises — to be had and heard at Owatonna’s public library.
On Tuesday evening, the local library filled with roars of applause and cheers as the Owatonna Police Department celebrated many things, including the start of a new career and the saving of lives.
During a special recognition ceremony, Chief Jeff Mundale introduced Owatonna’s newest officer to the community, Officer Matt Tomsche.
Tomsche comes from the Waseca Police Department, where he worked for the past nine years as a police officer. During this time, he received specialized training and instructor certifications in firearms, use of force and stop sticks. Tomsche was also assigned to the tactical team and an agent on the four-county Drug Task Force.
Following the pinning of Tomsche’s badge and being sworn in by Judge Joseph Bueltel, Mundale took the opportunity to celebrate a handful of officers who went above and beyond in recent years while serving their community. These special commendations included recognition for exceptional performance under circumstances not traditionally considered to be a standard part of the officer’s job, outstanding performance in a single event under difficult circumstances and demonstrating an exceptional level of expertise, thoroughness, conscientiousness or determination.
First recognized was Reserve Sergeant Michael Leyva, who assisted with the search of a fleeing DWI suspect on Oct. 29. According to Mundale, Leyva — who is a volunteer police reserve sergeant — provided support to another officer who was alone on a DWI investigation. When the suspect fled on foot in the dark, the unarmed Leyva joined in the search until the suspect was located, without injury to all parties involved.
Mundale then recognized Officer Kyle Martin and former Officer Michael Brein, though Brein was not in attendance for the ceremony. Mundale and Martin were joined up front by 55-year-old Jeff Kasper, the man who Martin and Brein are credited with saving his life on Dec. 13, 2022. According to Mundale, Martin and Brein responded to the call of a nonresponsive Kasper who was not breathing, finding him in his home receiving CPR from one of his daughters. The two officers relieved the daughter, resumed CPR and ultimately used an AED to bring Kasper back before Mayo Ambulance transported him to the Owatonna Hospital.
“Now, months later, the patients of this medical emergency has recovered and sands with us today,” Mundale said, as the crowd cheered for Kasper’s full recovery.
Kasper’s wife, Cheryl, then shared an emotional account of what happened that night, stating Martin made it a point to let their daughter know that her quick actions saved her father’s life.
“I know this officer’s quick response made a difference in my husband being here today with us, his actions that night saved his life,” Cheryl Kasper said. “Here was an officer who has taken the spotlight off himself to give credit to others, which I found to be the most loving and kind thing to do. He looked at it as if he was just doing his job — this is what he was supposed to do … He would do this for anybody.”
Officers Brady Vaith and Luke Selvik were then recognized for the compassion they showed on Aug. 26 for a young man in a mental health crisis threatening to jump off the roof of a five-story building. According to Mundale, Vaith and Selvik were successful in their communication and negotiation with the subject, ultimately able to convince him to come to them for help and safety.
Detective Christian Berg received two commendations that night for work he did in two separate cases. In December 2020, Berg discovered a human trafficking and exploitation case involving a 5-year-old girl in Ventura County, California, successfully bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seeing him convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
In April 2021, Berg uncovered a murder for hire attempt out of Canada, where a 21-year-old male was looking for someone to kill his parents. Within 96 hours of him initiating the investigation, the suspect was taken into custody by Ontario Provincial Police and has since pleaded guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison.
As Mundale said, all these officers are admired and commended by the law enforcement professionals in Canada and California, by the entire Owatonna Police Department and by the family of Jeff Kasper.
By the sounds of the reception in the library that night, it is clearly they are also admired and commended by their community.