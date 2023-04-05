While quiet libraries have certainly become a thing of the past, there is still room for plenty of new experiences — and noises — to be had and heard at Owatonna’s public library.

Officer Matt Tomsche

Owatonna’s newest officer, Matt Tomsche, has his badge pinned to his uniform by his wife during a special ceremony Tuesday evening at the Owatonna Public Library. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Sgt Michael Leyva

Reserve Sergeant Michael Leyva accepts a special commendation from Owatonna Police Chief Jeff Mundale for assisting in a search for a suspect at night. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Jeff Kasper, Kyle Martin

Owatonna resident Jeff Kasper (left), listened as Police Chief Jeff Mundale recounts the night Officer Kyle Martin, along with former officer Michael Brein, responded to an emergency call and found Kasper unresponsive and not breathing. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Cheryl Kasper, Kyle Martin

An emotional Cheryl Kasper thanks Owatonna Officer Kyle Martin for his role in saving the life of her husband, Jeff, in December.(Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Officers Selvik and Vaith

Owatonna Officers Luke Selvik and Brady Vaith receive special commendations for their ability to help bring a suicidal young man to safety. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Det Christian Berg

Owatonna Detective Christian Berg (right) accepts a special commendation for his work to bring two heinous criminals to justice through his investigation work on the dark web in recent years. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments