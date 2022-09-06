An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after a minor said they were sexually assaulted by him.
Jose Emmanuel Galvan Colmenero, 40, was charged Aug. 22 in Steele County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 14. The charges state Colmenero had a significant relationship to the victim, and therefore mistake of age is not a defense.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified at 4 a.m. on Aug. 20 of a report for a criminal sexual assault against a child. The victim’s mother reportedly told police she found Colmenero in the victim’s bedroom near their bed, and after Colmenero left the victim began crying and said Colmenero sexually assaulted them.
When the mother confronted Colmenero about the sexual assault, stating she was going to call the police, he allegedly took a 9mm handgun from the home and left in the mother’s vehicle. Colmenero told the mother “they’ll never take me alive — I’ll be dead,” according to the report.
The victim reportedly told another family member and the police Colmenero had sexually assaulted them another time prior.
Colmenero was located in Iowa and taken into custody, according to court documents. Law enforcement reportedly located the handgun under the driver’s seat and loose 9mm rounds in Colmenero’s pocket.
In a Mirandized interview, Colmenero told police he “probably” sexually assaulted the victim and that he had been drinking earlier that night, according to the complaint.
Colmenero has since been extradited to Minnesota and is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions has been set at $100,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
