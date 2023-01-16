An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly hid inside the Owatonna Mayo Clinic and spit at multiple officers.
Stephen Michael Tamburro, 57, was charged earlier this month with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor property damage charge. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Jan. 3.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the Owatonna Medical Center on 26th Street NW for a report of a male refusing to leave the premises. Dispatched advised the male was hiding in the Mayo Clinic area, but while enroute he entered the Owatonna Hospital and was hiding there. According to court records, the man — identified as Tamburro — was brought in and released from the Steele County Detention Center for a mental health evaluation, but had been discharged from the hospital for being uncooperative.
The clinic staff reportedly advised law enforcement they wished to have Tamburro trespassed from the property.
Tamburro was located in the main lobby of the Owatonna Hospital at 7 p.m., according to the report. He allegedly began spitting at three officers and a Steele County deputy and when he “realized he was out of spit” began to “growl” at the officers. Tamburro reported threw a lamp at an officer, which then broke.
According to the complaint, Tamburro complied when officers told him to stand up and put his hands behind his back, but began kicking toward the officers after he was handcuffed. He was taken back to the Steele County Detention Center and booked.
Tamburro had previously been convicted in 2022 with a misdemeanor DWI.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.