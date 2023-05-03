With less than a month left of the current school year, the community of Owatonna is anxiously awaiting the opening of the new high school on the south side of town.
With that anticipation, however, there is a lot of work left to be done, not just inside the school, but surrounding it, preparing for the influx of traffic starting in the fall.
During Tuesday night's Owatonna City Council meeting, the councilors unanimously agreed to approve the plans and specifications for the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Bixby Road, or County State Aid Highway 48, and 18th Street SE — a project that has been in the works for well over a year and was originally scheduled to begin in 2022.
Councilor Dan Boeke was not in attendance.
The joint project, led by Steele County in collaboration with the city of Owatonna and the Owatonna School District, will address anticipated traffic growth in the area. This increase in traffic is due, in part, to the construction of a new high school west of the intersection where the roundabout will be constructed.
A Traffic Impact Analysis conducted when this location for the school was proposed determined a roundabout was the preferred option because it is safer than either a signal or four-way stop. In addition to handling traffic more efficiently than a signal, a roundabout is also more cost-effective to construct than installing a signal and turn lanes.
According to City Engineer Sean Murphy, the plan is to have the roundabout open before school commences in the fall.
That timeline would have been much less narrow had the project began last year, but obtaining the necessary agreement from Canadian Pacific Railroad took longer than anticipated. It was finalized late last year through the efforts of the city, Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz, the Governor's Office and the Minnesota Transportation Commissioner.
The agreement addresses railroad concerns for the 18th Street SE crossing, and minimizes impacts on surrounding properties which would have been much greater and more costly without the agreement.
Despite being a self-proclaimed fan of roundabouts, Councilor Nate Dotson said he has concerns about how this project will play out.
"We have had some poorly designed roundabouts in the city, so I have some reservations that the design will work," Dotson said. "I hope that everyone has spent a lot of time ensuring this design will work so we do not run into the same issues we have had locally."
Murphy said the new roundabout will be a full-sized roundabout, similar to the one at the intersection of 26th Street and State Avenue.
"The issues we have had at other roundabouts were not full-sized roundabouts," Murphy said. "This roundabout will be fully capable to accommodate legally loaded semi trailers and ag equipment."
To view the conceptual plan and subscribe to updates on this project, visit co.steele.mn.us/highway/index.php.