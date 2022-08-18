Many seniors in their local communities get involved with volunteerism, but not many communities honor their senior volunteers quite like Steele County. 

Mike and Trudy Pierce

Bruce Kubicek lists Mike and Trudy Pierce's accolades as he presented the pair with their plaques honoring their 50-plus years of service in the Owatonna community. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Mike and Trudy Pierce

Mike and Trudy Pierce laugh to one another Thursday during the mid-morning ceremony in Fair Square, where they were honored as the Steele County Outstanding Senior Citizens Volunteers of the Year. They are the first husband and wife to be honored together in the same year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

