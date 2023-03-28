Four photography students from the Minnetonka Center for the Arts are excited to debut their first photography exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center this weekend.
Rebecca Cafferata moved to Minnesota in 2016 and wanted to pick up a new hobby to meet people in the community and get out and do something fun so she decided to pick up a camera and try her hand a photography.
“I took my first class at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts in 2017 and Alan was teaching an introductory class,” she said. “That was a great first experience at the center and also photography as a hobby. I ended up taking several different classes since then and they were all great. They got me out of the house and I was able to meet so many wonderful people.”
Now, six years later, she finds herself taking more advanced classes not only because she enjoys learning new skills but also enjoys the community. More specifically, class instructor Alan Shefland is a great teacher and wants his students to produce work and not just have their photos sit on a computer.
“He wanted us to show our work in Owatonna and we were all so excited,” she said. “Most of us have shown our work at student shows at the center here, but it’s like one photo not an entire series of them.”
Cafferata said she and her daughter, who is also a photographer, spend a day at Hot Sam’s Antique Store and Foto Park in Lakeville where she found herself drawn to the old and rustic antiques scattered around the grounds.
“I had my macro lens out and just started shooting things up close and I didn’t think I was drawn to anything in particular until I brought a series of the images to class to pick which pieces would be in the show,” she said.
She began with 20 images with the intent to whittle them down to five photos that worked well together in a series and discovered from the feedback of her classmates that several of the images had curves and circular themes.
“They were able to point out to me what I actually ended up being drawn to while I was shooting and I hadn’t realized it at first,” she laughed. “I thought I was just looking at cool rusty things and they were able to point out how most of the images were circular or curved like a circle so it was cool to get that outside perspective.”
David Coats’ photos are vastly different than Cafferata’s in terms of subject matter. His photos are all black and white and feature everyday people doing everyday things.
Artistic Director at the Owatonna Arts Center Silvan Durben said Coats’ work was interesting because despite the fact that they are photos, they look like etchings.
Coats spent several years of his career working in advertising and spent a lot of his time photographing merchandise and along the way lost the impulse to take photographs outside of work.
“I was shooting food, lawnmowers, deodorant and stuff like that all day and the last thing I would do is go home and pick up the camera and go walk the streets to take photographs,” he said. “That work almost killed my interest entirely but I eventually got back into it and picked up photography again as a true amateur.”
Around 2015 he felt the urge to be more intentional about taking photos and signed up for a class at the Minnetonka art center.
“It’s not far from where I live and I was interested in a class that was geared towards both amateur and professional photographers,” he said. “Alan was the teacher and the bulk of what he spoke about was being intentional with your work.”
Coats said when he is taking photos, he doesn’t go out with a subject in mind.
“A photographer I respect from New York said if you go out with expectations, you won’t find what you’re looking for,” Coats said. “That’s what I do. I go out empty, but ready and willing to see what’s out there.”
He said he is specifically drawn to places where a large number of people congregate such as the Minnesota State Fair which he calls a “target rich” environment. When it comes to an audience, for him, having people smile when they look at his work is the ultimate goal.
“If you see one of my photos and it makes you think a little that’s great,” he said. “If you chuckle, that’s even better. Humor is a big part of it for me and I think people are naturally funny without even realizing it.”
The photographers will be at the Owatonna Arts Center on Sunday for an opening reception.