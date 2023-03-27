People become interested in photography for many reasons. Some start taking photos as a hobby, while others are a bit more serious hoping to make it a career.
One thing is for certain, most photographers take pictures to make memories, invoke emotion and explore creativity.
Photographer and instructor Alan Shefland, along with three of his photography students from the Minnesota Center of the Arts, will have their work on display at the Owatonna Arts Center for April’s exhibition.
Shefland said despite the fact he and his students have their own genre and theme in their photos, the display at the exhibition works and is cohesive.
“My pieces are all triptychs and diptychs,” Shefland said. “One of the students is a street photographer, two of them each have photos from their individual trips to Africa and the last student did a rustic circular material kind of work.”
Shefland and Silvan Durben, artistic director of the Arts Center, worked together to assemble the photos in the gallery in a way that flowed and worked together, but also showcased the individual subject matter and talent of the student photographers.
Durben said he felt it would be great to have Shefland’s collection in the hallway leading to the east gallery.
“When you have multiple photographers showcasing their work in one space it can be tricky to make everything flow together and make sense,” Durben said. “I think it’s a wonderful idea to have Alan’s work being a little introduction to what is in the gallery because he is the instructor and inside will be the work of his students.”
Shefland’s work of triptychs and diptychs include two or three images side by side to tell a story.
“The reason why I wanted to do that is because it’s an interesting way to present multiple images that by themselves may not be interesting,” he said. “So having something that’s different highlights what the other is in comparison. They can be totally different, but also complimentary. It’s a matter of how they work together and it’s a great way to exercise the creative mind to put two things together that weren’t meant to be together.”
Shefland, who had a solo exhibition at the arts center in September of last year got started with photography when he was young. He said he made a darkroom in the bathroom of his childhood home and saw it more as a hobby until after he retired as a film editor.
“Similarly to how I edited film, I applied that to my photography,” Shefland said. “A lot of it comes down to what feels right.”
A New Yorker by birth, Shefland spent most of his life as a film editor in Los Angeles where he eventually met his wife while working on the film Quantum Leap in the late ‘80s. He’s also lived in Paris and Portland, but for the last several years has made a home in his wife’s home state of Minnesota.
Wanting to make photography a bigger part of his life, he began taking classes at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts and eventually started instructing.
“When I started teaching I really started to experiment with photography,” he said. “I don’t feel a lot of pressure with it because I’m not doing it to make a living and my students and I are able to learn and grow in our skills together.”
He said his students were thrilled to be able to show their work in the exhibition in Owatonna, and for him it’s an ode to be able to showcase their talent in a new way.
An opening ceremony for the exhibition will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Artist Steve Wilson will also have his painting displayed in the main gallery.