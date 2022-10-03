The city of Owatonna is active with the traditional hustle and bustle during the day, but few pay attention to how the city comes alive in the dead of night.
Abraham Hernandez, a photographer and Camp Pillsbury circus arts performer from Mexico City is encouraging people to view the city through a new lens with his photography exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center titled “The Silent Witnesses of Owatonna.”
“Around cities you can find objects being silent witnesses and characters of great stories that only occur at night under the few and special lights over buildings,” Hernandez said. “This suggests another way to see and read the city in the dark.”
For his photo exhibition, Hernandez walked the streets of downtown in the dead of night, when all is quiet except for the sounds of nature and the flickering lights from the streets and businesses. Armed with his camera and a tripod, Hernandez got to work capturing the uniqueness of Owatonna using no tricks with photography or extra lighting.
He described what most see as everyday mundane objects and silent witnesses to the world around us and our day to day lives. In one of his photographs, Hernandez captures a unique look at the Wells Fargo building glowing green with a stop sign in the foreground. He said people drive and walk by every day and see the sign, but questioned what does the sign see?
Owatonna Arts Center Artistic Director Silvan Durben said when Hernandez approached him with the idea of creating this concept for an exposition he was intrigued.
“Abraham takes an unconventional look of town that most of us don’t pay attention to and he forces us to look at the environment in reflections in windows and see things we wouldn’t otherwise notice,” Durben said. “I think the concept of silent witnesses is intriguing and it might make people glad that the walls, or in this case objects around town can’t talk.”
Hernandez grew up around the arts, studying at the Nation Center of Arts in Mexico city and circus arts at Mesoamericana University in Puebla City, Mexico. His grandparents and father were big inspirations for him seeking an artistic career.
“My grandpa used to work building cinemas and my grandma restored statuettes and paintings,” he said. “She was also a photographer like her father. She suggested that I be an artist and offer people multiple ways to watch the world and find the mirror they need in that moment.”
His father was the one who gave him his first camera and took him to museums while encouraging him to explore his own artistic passions. Hernandez has had some solo exhibitions in Mexico over the years and has traveled around the world as a performing circus artist.
“My father said ‘a small piece of light is enough to look for something — a detail and that creates an instant that you can enjoy, translate or anything you would need,’” Hernandez said. “He said this about photography and that made me look at the night in Owatonna through a new perspective.”
Taking an interest in sharing his talents and passion with kids is how he found his way to Owatonna as a circus counselor at Camp Pillsbury this summer.
“I love to perform and I love to share that joy with the kids at the camp,” he said. “I hope to be able to come back to the camp next summer and maybe help to teach photography and the circus arts but we will have to wait and see.”
Hernandez photographs will be on display in the secondary gallery at the Owatonna Arts Center throughout the month of October. In the main gallery will be paintings by Mary Welke. Look for a feature on Welke in an upcoming edition of the People’s Press.