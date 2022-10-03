The city of Owatonna is active with the traditional hustle and bustle during the day, but few pay attention to how the city comes alive in the dead of night.

Abraham Hernandez

Abraham Hernandez will be displaying several of his photographs of Owatonna at night during his first exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center in October. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Guardian

Photographer Abraham Hernandez explored the city of Owatonna at night when most of the town is silent, but also alive with light and perspective. (Photo courtesy of Abraham Hernandez)

