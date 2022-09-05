“Architecture Abstracted” is a photography exhibition coming to the Owatonna Arts Center. Photographer Alan Shefland explores a new way to look at buildings from cities across the United States and abroad. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
There are many styles in the world of photography. With abstract photography, a photographer can turn an ordinary subject or object into a masterpiece of colors, patterns and visuals, allowing the viewer to experience an array of emotions.
“I got started in photography when I was young. I made a darkroom out of the bathroom as a kid and it was more of a fun hobby at first,” said photographer Alan Shefland. “I didn’t really get serious about it until after I retired as a film editor.”
Shefland said he always had an appreciation for architecture growing up in New York, and spending much of his professional life in Los Angeles, but didn’t start photographing buildings until he was living in Paris while his wife, who is also a film editor, and was working on the first Despicable Me film.
“Similarly to how I edited film, I applied that to my photography,” Shefland said. “A lot of it comes down to what feels right.”
For the last 12 years, Shefland has been working on his exhibition currently at the Owatonna Arts Center titled “Architecture Abstracted.” A New Yorker by birth, Shefland spent most of his life as a film editor in Los Angeles where he eventually met his wife while working on the film Quantum Leap in the late ‘80s. He’s also lived in Paris and Portland, but for the last several years has made a home in his wife’s home state of Minnesota.
“When we moved to Minnetonka, it was then I really decided to make photography a bigger part of my life. I started taking classes at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, where I’m now an instructor,” he said. “I started to really experiment with photography and I don’t feel a lot of pressure with it because I’m not doing it to make a living.”
Silven Durben, artistic director at the Arts Center, first discovered Shefland’s work in a traveling art truck in Faribault a few years ago and asked him to participate in the Healing Arts Program at the hospital in Owatonna. Shefland’s photographs were so well received, they then spoke about a full exhibition at the Arts Center.
“His photographs are so dynamic, it makes us look differently at an arch in large cities and you see the push and pull of the space,” Durben said. “You can see all of the wonderful things happening with reflections and lines — they’re just exciting images.”
Shefland said part of working on these images, and the project as a whole, was an introspective experience for him.
“You really ask yourself ‘what does it mean, why am I drawn to this,’” he said. “I think there’s part of every photographer in every photograph they take, and the content and concept can be radically changed with a slightly different angle or weather conditions. It’s the poetics of space.”
Shefland’s exhibition consists of 25 black and white photographs. As the viewer walks through the exhibit, they’ll notice different themes from high contrast images, lines, circles, reflections and more. His photographs will be on display in the main gallery of the Arts Center from Sept. 6 through Oct. 2.
