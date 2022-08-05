To an average person, PEZ dispensers are simply a fun way to enjoy sugary treats. Andi Arnold, however, finds these candy dispensers to be quite unique and great for collecting. The Owatonna native has been collecting for close to 30 years and has built up a stunning assortment of PEZ.

Andi Arnold, PEZ collection

Andi Arnold has been collecting PEZ since she was 12 and has her collection on display at her art studio. She is currently just shy of 3,000 dispensers. (Photo courtesy of Andi Arnold)
PEZ dispensers

Arnold’s collection has amounted to just shy of 3,000 PEZ dispensers, containing countless pop culture characters. (Photo courtesy of Andi Arnold)
PEZ dispensers

The most rare set including in Andi Arnold’s PEZ collection is the bride and groom that was given out at the wedding of the PEZ executive’s niece. (Photo courtesy of Andi Arnold)

Preston Meier is a freelancer writer living in Owatonna. Contact the editor at OPPeditor@apgsomn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments