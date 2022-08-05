To an average person, PEZ dispensers are simply a fun way to enjoy sugary treats. Andi Arnold, however, finds these candy dispensers to be quite unique and great for collecting. The Owatonna native has been collecting for close to 30 years and has built up a stunning assortment of PEZ.
With many popular characters from TV shows and movies, there are PEZ dispensers that reach many different audiences. PEZ sells characters from Marvel, Disney, Mickey Mouse, Hello Kitty and many more. Their line up is constantly being updated with new characters to keep up with popular trends.
PEZ candy originated in the 1920s, invented by Eduard Haas III as an alternative to smoking. With its candy dispensers, PEZ introduced a fun and inventive way of enjoying candy in 1949. From there, the popularity of the brand grew and they started creating PEZ dispensers that resembled famous cartoon characters.
Arnold started collecting PEZ dispensers in 1995 when she was just 12 years old. After receiving a few PEZ as gifts, she started to line them up in her room. As the years went on, the collection started to take shape.
“In middle school, I liked to always carry a PEZ around with me and I started coordinating them with my outfits,” Arnold said. “So then I needed more of them, and then it just became a thing.”
At a young age, Arnold was able to turn her PEZ collection into a low cost hobby. Costing only a couple dollars per PEZ, she was able to obtain many of her favorite childhood characters very quickly. As the collection grew, Arnold tried her best to acquire every PEZ dispenser that was released to the public.
Today, Arnold has accumulated just shy of 3,000 PEZ dispensers and is missing only five that have been released to the public. She is still actively adding to her collection with new releases and is optimistic about adding the five that she is missing.
This sort of “hunt” is what kept Arnold engaged in her hobby long term.
“It’s nostalgic. It’s part of your childhood,” Arnold said. “It’s fun when they come out with different characters. It kind of brings out the inner child with that hunt you have when you’re in the store.”
A big part of this hunt for Arnold was going back and buying old PEZ that were released before she began her collection. PEZ began making dispensers with characters in 1949, long before Arnold started collecting them in 1995. As PEZ gets older, purchasing them becomes more expensive, but for Arnold it has all been worth it.
As a result of her extensive collecting, Arnold has accumulated a few special dispensers, both for her and for the wider PEZ community. There are many vintage PEZ that Arnold owns, but none are rarer than her bride and groom PEZ.
“These are the most rare ones in my collection,” Arnold said. “I have a bride and groom that you would have had to attend the wedding of the niece of the PEZ executive at the time. They gave them out as wedding favors, and so I have a set of those.”
Although Arnold has the bride and groom PEZ and a plethora of other rare PEZ, her favorite one dates back to her childhood.
“So probably my favorite one that was kind of a milestone is Yappy dog,” Arnold said. “It was a $75 PEZ, and in my 13 year old brain that was way too much money to spend on a PEZ dispenser. So when I got one it was a pretty big deal.”
With Arnold’s enormous collection, she has been able to create a spectacular display. While also being an artist, Arnold has been able to put her collection on display in her art studio as a fun pop culture exhibit. She enjoys bringing children and adults alike through a tour of her collection, as there are PEZ that can spark anyone’s interest.
Even though Arnold has collected for a very long time, this is not something she intends to stop doing. The process of building up her collection has been very rewarding and is something she says she will always be proud of.