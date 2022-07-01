More than 40 community members attended an open house for Owatonna Parks and Recreation at the Morehouse Chalet last week to speak about multiple planning projects as the city seeks out ideas and input from the public.
Recreation Specialist Mary Jo Knutson said she and representatives from WSB Engineering were available to provide information about what the plans are for the next six to eight months for Owatonna’s parks and trails.
“We had several poster boards mapping out areas of interest,” Knutson said. “We also discussed the current condition of the parks, and people were able to go to different stations to ask questions and provide their comments and suggestions.”
One item for discussion involved the Cashman property, Knutson said. The family made an additional donation to increase the size of the park near 26th Street.
“We don’t have a formal plan for what it could be, but we did have mapping and and idea of where it could go,” Knutson said.
Additionally, she said the Morehouse skate park is in need of some tender love and care and upgrading, as well as the varsity softball field once the space will no longer be used when the new high school is up and operational.
The Parks and Rec Department is also interested in combining Morehouse Park and Kaplan’s Woods and Parkway into one large regional park. She said if that were to happen, it would open up the opportunity for additional funding through the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.
“Nothing is off the table,” Knutson said. “We are looking for vision and all ideas are welcome.”
Following the open house, Knutson said the next phases involve gathering additional input from the community with ideas through a special interactive website that allows visitors to drop pins and make comments on any ideas they may have, as well as conducting three focus groups to discuss additional ideas.
“We’ve already gotten many ideas from the community of what they would like to see,” she said. “A few common ideas were an outdoor roller rink that other communities have used as well as a zip-line or nature adventures for families and kids.”
To encourage the community to participate in the survey and website, Knutson said signs will be popping up at the parks and around the community with a short description and a QR code that will take people directly to the interactive website.
“It’s a neat way to give input if you can’t make it to the in person discussions,” Knutson said. “We will be gathering input from the community until the end of July, so there is still plenty of time and opportunity for people to participate.”