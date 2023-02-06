When it comes to quality of life in Owatonna, one can’t say much without mentioning the city’s vibrant parks and trails system.
Recognizing the importance of the parks as perks in the community, the city embarked on a mission a couple years back to create a plan that will, hopefully, result in more funding and even better parks.
“The city created this Parks and Trails System Master plan in 2019, and in there, it had been identified that Morehouse Park, Kaplan’s Woods and Lake Kohlmier would be a good location for the concept to acquire regional destination status,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma. “By combining all of those properties, we’d be able to apply for a regional destination through the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, which will allow us for better access for funding and opportunities to expand our recreational tourism and programming.”
Once the master plan was in place, Tuma’s team was able to embark on collecting additional data from the community to better determine what they would like to see out of their parks system. From June to October last year, the Parks and Rec Department hosted a number of open houses, focus groups, and online engagement opportunities, and sought out specific stakeholder groups in an effort to create a concept design for the potential regional park.
“The turnout was great,” Tuma said. “We had groups, such as the disc golfers and the mountain bikers and some skatepark users, as well as plenty of general parks and trails users, who let us know what they enjoy today and what they would like to see in the future.”
Last week, the city rolled out the proposed concept designs for Morehouse Park, Kaplan’s Woods and Lake Kohlmier, as well as the new Cashman Park property along 26th Street NW. Via an online format, called My Social Pinpoint, people have been able to make additional comments to the proposed designs, which Tuma said will go before the Park Board in March to make a final recommendation to the City Council, which will then be put up for approval at the following City Council meeting.
Some of the most notable proposals in the concept design include a dog park in Morehouse, an 18-hole championship-level disc golf course at Cashman, an amphitheater at Lake Kohlmier and a nature education center in Kaplan’s Woods.
User feedback
Through the online platform, community members are encouraged to share ideas, make suggestions and leave comments on the proposed plans.
“On behalf of the River Rock Disc Golf Course League group, thank you for hearing our requests to have a championship level course incorporated into the park plan,” one user wrote. “The nine-hole course is icing on the cake, although I would view it as a second priority given the existing nine-hole course at Mineral Springs. Additionally, I have viewed the park plans throughout the rest of the parks, and I am very impressed with everything incorporated.”
“I like that the walking path will bypass the parking lot and main entrance to the park/boat launch,” another user wrote about the Lake Kohlmier and Kaplan’s Woods proposals. “Not the safest area with my kids when riding their bikes down the hill.”
“I love that you are looking to pave a half-mile loop,” another user wrote about the Kaplan’s Woods concept. “Kaplan’s Woods was one of my family’s favorite parks to go to, but since my husband became wheelchair bound, we have been unable to go there as a family since pushing a manual wheelchair on cedar chips isn’t easy.”
While there has been many voicing support for the proposals, others have shared the opposing view. One user on the My Social Pinpoint platform wrote: “Why is this city so determined in destroying the wildlife habitats? We moved here because the parks were so urban and suburban wildlife friendly. With the plans for [Cashman] and the other parks, not so much. The only positive I see in this park at the camping spots.”
Others were happy to leave additional suggestions and ideas to be considered for the proposal to the City Council.
“We need a safer way to cross the river from the path instead of going up on Bridge Street,” one user wrote. “It is super unsafe for younger children to make that corner onto the path off of Bridge Street. Could it get it’s own bridge now that we are revamping that space down by [Mineral Springs Brewery] and getting that large apartment complex? It would get used a ton!”
Tuma said she is not surprised that people have been ready with suggestions throughout the process, stating there is a clear passion for the parks system within the community.
“I am thankful and happy to see it,” she said. “These groups are respectful, too. They are really passionate about their specific interest areas, but also are wanting others to use the parks and enjoy them, too. They all really value our green space and being outdoors and on the trails.”
Purpose of the concepts
While there are many projects detailed in the proposed concept designs, Tuma reiterates that this is all part of the master plan and would not be executed all at once.
“These plans are usually set for about 10 to 20 years,” Tuma said. “When we look forward and whenever we get to the development part of any of these projects, they can be tweaked and adjusted. This is really a guiding document on how to build out our parks system. As the money and funding become available we will be able to prioritize and work on these initiatives.”