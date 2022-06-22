On Monday, the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association presented the city with its 2021 Award of Excellence in Sponsors and Partnerships. After going through 35 applications in this category, the MRPA selected Owatonna for it's partnership with the Lowe's 100 Hometowns project at Lake Kohlmier. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The city of Owatonna is quite proud of its 35-park system, and it has a lot of reason to be.
On Monday night, however, the city received validation from a statewide association for the quick turnaround project done last summer and fall at Lake Kohlmier.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting, the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association presented the city with its 2021 Award of Excellence in Sponsors and Partnerships. After going through 35 applications in this category, the MRPA selected Owatonna for it’s partnership with the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns project at Lake Kohlmier, replacing 35-year-old playground equipment next to the beach with an all-inclusive play space and equipment.
The old structure at Lake Kohlmier had limited features and was not ADA accessible, which the city detailed extensively in their project proposal when applying for the Lowe’s program. The area now has not only the new playground equipment, but updated fall protection, new sidewalks and updated amenities, including accessible picnic tables and grill, a fountain and walkways.
Aside from the grant money, funds from Steele County and a private memorial donation honoring Alex and Levi (Steward) Bauer made the project possible. The memorial funds from the Bauer family specifically helped provide three ADA picnic tables, one ADA grill for the park and an ADA water fountain with an included “doggy drinker.”
Because of the project needed to be completed by the end of October 2021, and the playground equipment was not scheduled to arrive until the beginning of the same month, the time frame for a sizable project was considerably tight. To complete the project, several Lowe’s employees from the local store worked alongside parks and rec staff to remove the old playground equipment.
The award was presented to Owatonna Parks and Rec Director Jenna Tuma and two representatives from the Owatonna Lowe’s store.