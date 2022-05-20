As Owatonna's business community continues to expand, there is one question on everyone's mind: who will fill all those new jobs?
During the May Chamber Growth Business Breakfast, hosted by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and sponsored by Fastenal and Home Town Credit Union, a special presentation and panel was held to attempt to answer that question.
Unfortunately, however, the southeast and south central regional labor market analyst from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development didn't have the best news to share.
"The labor force shortage is here to stay," said Mark Schultz during the Thursday morning event at Torey's Restaurant and Bar. "But there are sources of labor out there … There are certain populations out there who have low participation rates and high unemployment rates."
Three key population groups Schultz pointed out as having a low rate of participation in the workforce — as well as a high unemployment rate — include those ages 16 to 19 years old, Black or African American individuals and people with disabilities. Each of these groups in southeast Minnesota have less than 70% of participation in the workforce and more than 7% unemployment rate. Schultz said these particular pockets of people should be considered as keys to lessening the labor shortage strains, though they will not completely correct them.
"We have an aging baby boomer population, and we've been seeing a decrease in birth rates over the years," Schultz said. "In the last three decades, the number of new workers in the region has been declining."
Schultz said, based on DEED data, southeast Minnesota saw an average of 3,365 new workers per year in the 90s. That number decreased to 1,595 new workers the following decade, and decreased to 932 new workers the decade after that.
While this is a statewide issue, Schultz said southeast Minnesota currently has the lowest job seeker ratio throughout the state, sitting at 0.5-1. He explained the ratio shows that, for every 10 jobs in the region, there are only five available workers. Most other regions in the state are seeing a job seeker ratio of 0.6 or 0.7, with the state ratio sitting at 0.6.
Why the local rate is so low, however, Schultz said is hard to identify.
"The cost of living might be a factor," Schultz said, specifically stating the breakdown of housing and child care expenses could be at play in impacting the job seeker ratio. "It doesn't make sense to go to work for some people if they cannot earn enough to pay for child care. A single parent would need to make $32 an hour to make that work."
Schultz said southeast Minnesota also sees a large language barrier obstacle for chunks of potential workers, even in the application or screening process.
Fortunately, for Owatonna and Steele County, there are already programs in place to target some of those pockets of people Schultz identified as solutions to filling job vacancies. Joining him on the panel that morning was Brian Coleman, career pathways navigator at Owatonna Public Schools; Megan Horton, SteeleCoWorks workforce coordinator; and Christy Tryhus, dean of academic affairs and customized training at Riverland Community College.
Both Coleman and Horton work closely with students to help connect them with potential careers and work experience they may be interested, while Tryhus adult learners with obtaining additional education and training that can help increase their earning potential.
Though the panel discussed the many ways local programs are able to reach out to potential workers — specifically with the Youth Skills Training through the schools, internships with local businesses and flex-path options at the community college — Coleman said there are still other pockets of workers the community is forgetting about.
"We have people in our adult basic education, specifically those where English is not their first language, taking classes who already have degrees," Coleman said. "It is important that we are providing them the opportunity to be self-sustaining, but this population a lot of times is forgotten about.
"They have more barriers and fewer chances," Coleman continued. "I think it's time for our CEOs to look at their policies and see barriers that are up for this workforce that should be accessible."