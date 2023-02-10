Throughout the night, Angie Langlie spent most of her time at the table, quietly sitting with a small red card placed in front of her. When the moderators asked her what she was thinking, she would tell them she was there to listen and was “taking it in.”
But when she did speak, her voice was confident, declarative and inclusive of everyone in the room.
“I think the politicians are making us look bad,” she asserted. “I’m just sick of the fighting.”
Langlie, of Owatonna, was one of 16 participants Wednesday night at the Braver Angels Workshop, hosted by Foremost Brewing Cooperative. Half of the participants were like her — identifying as conservative or “red” thinking people. The other half were her opposites, liberal or “blue” individuals. But by the end of the night, and highlighting the purpose of the workshop, Langlie and the others came to the conclusion that they all are more alike than they are not.
Braver Angels is a nonprofit grassroots organization that seeks to depolarize American politics though programs designed to help people learn to listen and be receptive to those with opposing views through an established foundation of trust. The specific workshop held this week was one of the organizations “red/blue” workshops, focusing on bridging the partisan divide.
“It’s not unusual to have differences when it comes to political issues,” said Braver Angels volunteer and event moderator Bruce MacKenzie. “I like to think that everyone who is here is here to learn how to stop judging and to get to know more about the concerns that divides us. There is not enough conversation between the two sides, and I am a believer of talking. It is how we bring humanity to the middle.”
Those who were in attendance ranged from college-aged to retired individuals. While a majority of people were locally based, there were participants who came from as far as Rochester and St. Paul.
“I assume everyone in the room is here because they love our country and want it to succeed,” said Tim Gustafson, another Braver Angels volunteer and second moderator for the local event.
Workshop agenda
The structure of the event, which lasted over three hours, included the two groups breaking out to discuss the stereotypes they feel the other group has against them. Once the groups narrowed it down to four common stereotypes — such as “socialists” for the blue group and “Trumpers” for the red — the group was then tasked with breaking down each stereotype, both what is incorrect and the kernels of truth. When the two groups came back together, they presented the stereotypes and the breakdown to one another.
During the reflection time following the stereotypes exercise, participants from both groups remarked how much they feel they have in common with one another. The group largely agreed that nobody likes to be lumped with or labeled as an “extremist” with their respective political sides.
The second part of the workshop included a “fishbowl” exercise, where each group spoke in the center of a circle about the policies and values their political parties have that they think are beneficial for the country, but also about their concerns they have with their own side. While the group in the middle spoke, the other group sat on the outside, instructed to listen and observe what they may relate to.
“The theme of the night really is looking for what we hear or see in common with each other,” MacKenzie said.
When the fishbowl exercise was over, the group reflected on how many common values the two parties truly have. The only real difference, they agreed, are the policies each party favors to impact those values.
Response from participants
“I think, when it comes down to it, it’s really all about our framing,” said Dr. Abdulahi Osman, of Owatonna, a blue participant in the workshop. “We are used to looking at each other as two separate things, versus a continuum of analysis. When we frame it as a continuum and look at what we have in common, instead of what we don’t, that’s what we can do for our future. We won’t be able to solve this tonight, but what we can do is give them a foundation to look at what they have in common with each other.”
Langlie agreed with her counterpart, adding she didn’t realize how much she missed being able to talk to people who think differently than she does.
“Honestly, I love hearing from people on the other side,” Langlie said. “Everyone who was on the other side on my Facebook, they left. So I am just really grateful to have had the opportunity to do this.”
Langlie and Osman both said they are looking forward to this group coming together again, which is currently planned for Wednesday, March 15, and hope others in the community will join them to continue the conversation that they hope will help push the country forward in a unified manner.
“Really, there are just minor issues fueling our overall lack of cooperation,” Osman said. “We all want to see our future be better — to see our future be brighter.”