Kayla Wimer-Wood was vocal about living life to the fullest each day following the 2017 death of her husband, Dennis Wimer, Jr. Wimer-Wood died Friday as a result of an ATV crash in Houston County. (File photo/southernminn.com)
An Owatonna woman has died as a result of a Friday ATV crash while working in Houston County.
Houston County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 11:30 a.m. for a report of someone injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash. Kayla Wimer-Wood, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wimer-Wood was the driver and only occupant on the ATV.
The crash is still under investigation. Because she was working for Carr's Tree Service, of Ottertail, the Sheriff's Office is working with the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the work-related death.
The Caledonia Police Department and New Albin Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
“Dennis always had the intention of adopting them,” Wimer-Wood told the People's Press. “We just wanted to wait until they were both old enough to make that choice themselves.”
“I’m just thankful that we have this blended family that doesn’t normally happen,” she continued. “I’m very lucky."
Wimer-Wood spoke passionately in 2017 about living each day to its fullest, a lesson she said losing Dennis taught her.
“If I can take one thing out of this it’s that life is too short,” she said. “If it’s something that can be done today, let’s do it. Why wait?”
Wimer-Wood was also an employee at Reggie's Brewhouse in downtown Owatonna. Reggie's will be closing at noon on Thursday for the memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. at Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help provide financial support to the Wimer children. It can be found at bit.ly/3Ot5sb3.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.