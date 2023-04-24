It was another year of broken records as organizers behind three annual events continue to count every nickel and dime.
While final numbers have yet to be totalled for all the fundraisers, it is safe to say this year’s “Weekend of Giving” once again showed what Owatonna is made of — people who believe in supporting kids. The weekend is affectionately named as such, as it encompasses three major youth-based fundraisers: the Young Life Cake Auction on Saturday morning, the St. Mary’s School Night of Knights on Saturday night, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Bowl for Kids Sake on both Friday night and Saturday morning.
Lindsay Thompson, director of the local Young Life, said the annual cake auction raised a record $96,292. One of her favorite parts of Saturday’s event, however, was the level of youth participation.
“We had so many kids at the event this year because we have a record number of kids going to camp this summer,” Thompson said. “It’s really neat when you see the kids we impact at the event, because their presence really makes it all worth it.”
In addition to kids volunteering at the event, Thompson said it’s also fun to see the number of youth bakers continue to rise. She said this year, they had kid bakers as young as late elementary school up to late high school actively baking.
“I had a group of high school girls reach out to me Friday night saying they were just finishing up their cupcakes and wanted to know if they could still bring them,” Thompson laughed. “When they are excited to give back in that way, that’s all we can ask for.”
In addition to the youth participation, Thompson said it’s notable to recognize this record year comes during a time of inflation and uncertainty for many households.
“These times are financially difficult — our expenses have certainly gone up — and not everyone is going to be able to give,” Thompson said. “But the community stepped up again … We are so fortunate to live here.”
St. Mary’s Principal Jen Swanson reiterated Thompson’s remarks, stating the support from the community for local kids once again was overwhelming. While the committee is still tallying up the totals from the auctions and raffle, dollars that go toward the general operating fund for the school, the Spirit of the Knight portion of the event is already well past the set goal.
“Our goal was $70,000,” Swanson laughed. “We’re at $90,000.”
The Spirit of the Knight portion of the event this year is earmarked to update the classrooms with interactive boards as well as new desks and furniture for the teachers.
“We have just so much gratitude for the community,” Swanson said. “It’s not only our student families, but the community at large who comes out to support us even if they’ve never had a child in our school.”
Swanson said the motto of the night was “it’s for the kids,” but she believes that motto largely encompasses the entire Weekend of Giving.
“It is truly incredibly to see the community support over a course of these two days,” she said. “It’s really something to celebrate that Owatonna is supporting these organizations.”
Thompson agreed, saying Young Life is proud to be included in the special weekend that truly highlights the community’s generosity.
“Every year we have people from our own committee who work and volunteer all day and then go to St. Mary’s that evening, and usually that had been bowling the night before,” Thompson said. “Owatonna continues to give and show up and support what matters to our kids — that is what makes this meaningful.”
BBBS has yet to report totals from the Bowl for Kids Sake, and the Faribault portion of the event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Faribault Bowling Center.