What began as a hobby for 16-year-old Trevor Gieseke quickly expanded to a potential career with the click of a shutter and a spot on a coveted annual calendar.
When he was just 6 years old, Gieseke’s brother died and the only memories he had of him were photos. Creating memories for himself and his family was a big reason why he decided to pick up a camera and began taking photos, quickly realizing he enjoyed the process just as much as making memories last.
“I started with taking landscape pictures and some portraits,” he said. “I submitted a photo of the Central Park fountain to the Tri M Graphics calendar contest and ended up having my photo chosen for the month of August in the 2022 calendar.”
His photo quickly caught the eye of city officials in Owatonna and beyond, and now he finds himself working with the Owatonna Business Incubator and the Minnesota Small Business Development Center.
His mom, Nikki, said she is continuously proud and impressed by her son’s drive to succeed with his passion.
“He’s making a name for himself,” she said. “He’s taking pictures for the city, the Mall of America, and more and more people are reaching out to him. He’s really driven to make this a business and it’s really cool to see.”
Gieseke joined the OPTIONS class at school and chose starting a photography business for his class project. He met with the Business Incubator in Owatonna, where he was encouraged to speak with the MN Small Business Development Center.
“After meeting with them, I was a little overwhelmed and thought maybe it’s too early for me to do that,” Gieseke said. “Now that it’s been a while, I’m meeting with them again and starting to get a business plan written out and do everything I need to do to start a legitimate business”
In the last several months, Gieseke has grown his portfolio with landscapes, weddings, newborns and family sessions. He has volunteered to help with the Owatonna Boys Hockey Team, and the Owatonna Dance Team has also asked for him to take photos at their competitions.
He has also been featured in Voyage Magazine, the Mall of America and the city of Bloomington also took interest in his work, wanting to purchase photos.
“I never really envisioned myself doing photography as a career,” he said. “I always thought it was a fun hobby, but now I think it’s definitely a possibility to make a long career out of.”
His mom said the amount of support her son has received throughout this journey has been great, and now that he has his driver’s license she no longer has to drive him to his photography appointments as he is able to take off on his own.
“Owatonna is such a great community,” she said. “With the city and some other businesses wanting to purchase his photos to other photographers wanting to mentor him. We can always count on the community to support their own.”
Skye Devoe, owner of Skye’s the Limit Photography, took Gieseke under her wing and gave him some tips and tricks of the trade. Being a professional photographer for nearly two decades, Gieseke was grateful for her support.
“It’s so fun to watch because he is so outgoing and trying to do this with passion and you don’t’ see that a lot with kids his age,” Gieseke’s mom said. “He’s starting a business and he’s already successful.”
Gieseke has also began creating greeting cards with photos of iconic locations around Owatonna which he hopes to begin selling at various businesses in town.
His work will also be featured next year at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, and he hopes to be able to show his work in an exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center in the future.
“It’s been a great ride so far,” he said. “I never thought I’d be doing this, but now that I know it’s possible, it’s really fun and I wouldn’t want it to be any other way.”