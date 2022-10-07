On July 24 of this year, a police officer knocked on the door of Amanda Evans’ home, and she heard the words no mother wants to hear. Her son, Anthony Young, had been involved in a car crash and was in a hospital in Minneapolis.
Two months later, the family is feeling gratitude above all. Anthony is alive, and while life isn't exactly the same, there is joy to be found once again.
It was a long journey to get to this point.
Armed with minimal information and details after hearing of the crash, Amanda immediately called Anthony’s father, Jason Young, and the two of them, along with Amanda’s husband, drove to Minneapolis.
“They didn’t tell us much,” Amanda said. “Just to drive carefully, but to get there as soon as we could, because Anthony was not well and fighting for his life.”
The drive up to the hospital was a blur, and when they arrived at the Hennepin County Medical Center, they were told Anthony was having a procedure done to save his life. It was another hour or two before they were finally able to see their son.
“At this point, we still didn’t have much information or details on what happened,” Jason said. “I think our minds were just racing as to what happened.”
When they were finally able to see Anthony after hours driving and waiting.
Amanda described it as the “scariest” thing she had ever seen. Anthony’s injuries were severe, and doctors told them his survival was at a “minute-by-minute” basis. He suffered a head injury, collapsed lungs, a broken back and was being kept in a medically induced coma.
Amanda said, typically, family members and friends wouldn’t be allowed on the floor to see their loved ones, due to restrictions at that time stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but because no one was quite sure if Anthony would make it to the next day, exceptions were made.
Anthony’s team of doctors in the ICU weren’t sure what his recovery was going to look like, but within a couple days of slowly pulling him out of sedation, he was able to give his family and the doctors a “big thumbs up,” according to Jason.
Jason began posting updates on Facebook and the posts quickly made their way around the internet and the world. Prayers and well wishes began flooding in from family, friends, and people they had never even met.
“Writing the posts was hard,” Jason said. “I always had to step away and gather my thoughts. They were a team effort, but seeing all the comments and posts coming in was amazing.”
Recovering
The days and weeks following the accident were full of small victories for Anthony. About two weeks after, he underwent a six-hour surgery to repair his T-5 and T-6 vertebrae. Despite the apparent lack of injury to his spinal cord, Anthony was still displaying minimal movement in his limbs and attention was turned to his traumatic brain injury.
“The neurology team didn’t sugarcoat anything with us, which was appreciated but also sometimes concerning,” Amanda said. “But one day one of the top neurosurgeons told us he didn’t know what our faith was, but the prayers for Anthony were working. He said the doctors could only do so much, and his recovery was nothing short of miraculous.”
Less than a month later, Anthony was able to sit in a chair with a brace, and both the right and left sides of his body began to move. He had a tracheostomy and was unable to speak, so the family started using hand signals to communicate and he began to use a whiteboard to talk.
“It took some trial and error to figure out what he was trying to say at first,” Amanda said. “But we were all determined to come home. Anthony especially. We had very few days, where he said he couldn’t do something or he was tired. He was ready to do the work almost every day.”
A 2000s filmed played a critical role in Anthony’s recovery.
“8 Mile was playing on the TV and Anthony couldn’t look away. He used his hands to show 3-1-3, and, at first, we didn’t understand what he was trying to say,” Jason said. “Then we realized 313 is the Detroit area code in the movie, and he started dancing in the bed and rapping along with the rap battle scene.”
Anthony, along with his family, doctors, nurses and his girlfriend Shantae Capote watched the movie every day and listened to music by Eminem and other rap artists — music Anthony always enjoyed, making raps of his own.
“I still watch 8 Mile every day,” Anthony said. “It’s my movie.”
Coming home
The next few weeks were dedicated to get Anthony talking and walking with daily physical and speech therapy. With his determination to get better, the family was told, on Sept. 27, just over two months from the day of the accident, they would be going home.
“It was a huge sign of relief knowing we’d be coming home,” Amanda said. “But then we were also nervous about all the what-ifs, since he still has a long way to go in getting him back to a full recovery, but things are going good so far.”
Jason and Amanda invited people to drive by Amanda’s home to wave and welcome Anthony back, and dozens of people in the community got in their cars to express their joy and well wishes.
“So many people came by,” Amanda said. “Obviously our friends and family and Anthony’s friends, but there were also plenty of people we didn’t know, or teachers and friends of friends. It was just amazing to see all of the continued support.”
Now that Anthony is home, he said his goals include continuing therapy and gaining full mobility back, and, eventually, finishing barber school. He also wants to get back to the gym and “bulk up” after losing nearly 30 pounds during his time at the hospital.
“We really want to thank the community and businesses who pitched in to help with donations,” Jason said. “Both of us spent a lot of time away from home and at the hospital, and we couldn’t have done that without the support of the community.”