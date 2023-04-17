A group of Owatonna students earned some bragging rights over the weekend as they took home the Knowledge Bowl State Championship.
Seniors David Smith, Aiden Engel, Henry Bon, Gavin Caron and Lileigh Nguyen comprised this year’s team, named the Owatonna Sang De Boeuf, and faced off against 17 other teams across the state in this year’s state Knowledge Bowl Competition.
Coach Dan Saehler said each team is able to pick their team name based off of a color. The Owatonna team chose their name which is french for a deep red color that translates to “ox blood.”
“A lot of the teams get really creative with their team names,” he said. “I’m not quite sure how or why they decided on that name but it stuck.”
The Knowledge Bowl is a series of competitions in various academic subjects. The questions are designed to test the students recall abilities, problem-solving and critical thinking skills.
Throughout the context, competitors face off in both written and oral rounds by answering questions in all subjects relevant to most high school curriculum. The written portion consists of 60 multiple choice questions and is one round.
The oral portion of the competition where the team faces off against a rival school includes five founds with 45 questions each.
The team has been practicing and preparing for this competition for months by running through sample rounds of the oral portion and learning tips on how to think critically and take in the context clues as the question is being read to find the answer.
“There is a little bit of strategy to it and how the kids can use various clues the help them determine the answer to the question,” Saehler said.
Saehler said he has been with the team for the last four years since the five of them were freshman and this year they knocked the competition out of the park.
“This was by far the team’s greatest performance all around that I’ve seen,” he said. “Their chemistry is always amazing and they were always on top of everything both during the written and oral rounds.”
Throughout the two day competition, the team had earned themselves a solid lead, but Saehler said that didn’t slow them down and they kept pushing as hard as they could finishing with a score of 157.5 and a state title.
“They could have coasted through and still gotten a win,” Saehler said. “They kept pushing and they worked so great together and it was amazing to see them and how well they bounce off each other’s strengths.”
He said with a wide variety of topics covered throughout the competition, he thinks its valuable that each member of the team has their respective strengths in certain subjects.
“They each have their own unique specialty,” Saehler said. “One of them is great at physics and chemistry and another is really knowledgeable about music and the arts and another has great strengths in literature and math. It’s fun for me as an advisor to see how it all comes together in different styles and how they get along and trust each other.”