Five Owatonna students put their knowledge, teamwork and strategic thinking skills together last weekend at the state Knowledge Bowl competition and were named champions.

Left to right: Coach Dean Smith, David Smith, Aiden Engel, Henry Bon, Gavin Caron, Lileigh Nguyen and Coach Dan Saehler (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

