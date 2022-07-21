Some may have noticed a familiar face was not present at the July 11 meeting of the Owatonna School Board. Superintendent Jeff Elstad was not present because he was attending the Legislative Advocacy Conference at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Jeff Elstad (left) stands with his fellow Minnesota superintendents outside Sen. Tina Smith's office at the Legislative Advocacy Conference in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Elstand)
Earlier this year, Superintendent Jeff Elstad was elected to the national superintendent governing board. Last week, he attended a three day conference advocating for public education in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Elstad)

