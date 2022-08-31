School is officially back in session for all Owatonna students, and things are finally back to normal after a tumultuous couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to School

Students joyfully make their way up the steps Monday morning on their first day of school at the Owatonna High School. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Back to School

Owatonna Middle School students make their way inside for their first day of school Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Back to School

Students at Washington Elementary School in Owatonna jump and flip for joy Wednesday morning on their first day of school. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Back to School

During recess, students enjoy the outdoors by playing on the playgrounds and enjoying a game of soccer on the first day of school. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Back to School

Several students take turns swinging on the swings and competing to see who could swing the highest at Washington Elementary School. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Back to School

A pair of friends play patty cake during recess on their first day of school. The girls said they were happy to be back and got to see friends they hadn't seen since last year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments