School is officially back in session for all Owatonna students, and things are finally back to normal after a tumultuous couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a real sense of excitement that we haven't felt in a couple years with recovering from the pandemic," Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. "It feels like we had a chance to hit a reset button. We're prepared as a staff, and all of us are anticipating what fall will look like."
High school students started their first day on Monday, followed by the middle school Tuesday, and all elementary school students had their first day Wednesday. Some kindergarten students will have their first day Thursday.
Washington Elementary School Principal Libby Zeman said there were many smiling and excited faces entering the school Wednesday morning, and she and the rest of the staff are very excited to have all the students back and ready to learn.
"Our theme of the school year this year is 'believe in yourself and be you,'" she said. "We really want to foster the self confidence of our students this year and making sure our students and families have a great learning experience."
High School Principal Kory Kath said he too is excited to get back to learning, and his plans for the high school include ensuring all parents have a great relationship with the teachers and administrators so they feel good about contacting the school with any questions.
"We want to make sure parents have a good relationship with us, especially with our ninth grade students," Kath said. "We want our students and their parents to feel good about giving us a call and reaching out even if they think it's for a silly reason, but its not. We really want parents to connect with us."
Julie Sullivan, Owatonna Middle School principal, said the first two days have been great for students, especially with introducing a no phones policy during school hours.
"We are trying to manage the back parking drop off area for parents for a smoother flow," Sullivan said. "Students have adjusted nicely to the routines of school, including not having access to their phones. We have already noticed a significant difference in student engagement without the distraction of phones. Overall, we are very pleased with the start of the school year and look forward to a strong year together."
Justin Kiel, McKinley Elementary principal, said there has been plenty of planning, preparing and anticipation building up to the first day of school, which he said has been "amazing."
"It truly takes a village to raise a student, and we appreciate our students, staff, families and the Owatonna community for all their support in making today — and this year — a success," he said. "There is a lot of energy and time put into preparing for a school year. Today, we were reminded of how amazing our school community is. As I was throughout the building, I saw the laughter, smiles, team building and the overall fun that our students and staff were engaged in."
Kiel said this year has been off to a great start and looks forward to continue the energy seen on the first day into the rest of the school year.