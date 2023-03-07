...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Senator John Jasinski listens as Jinny Rietmann, executive director of Workforce Development, Inc., speaks on behalf of the bill.
Senator John Jasinski presents the bill alongside Jinny Rietmann, executive director of Workforce Development, Inc., and Phil Sayles, human resources director at Viracon. (Photos courtesy of MN Senate Republicans)
TOP: Senator John Jasinski listens as Jinny Rietmann, executive director of Workforce Development, Inc., speaks on behalf of the bill.
Senator Jasinski listens as Matt Beck, a Steele County Young Adult participant, shares his experience. (Photo courtesy of MN Senate Republicans)
LEFT: Senator John Jasinski presents the bill alongside Jinny Rietmann, executive director of Workforce Development, Inc., and Phil Sayles, human resources director at Viracon. (Photos courtesy of MN Senate Republicans)
The Minnesota Senate’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee on Monday reviewed a bill authored by Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) to provide workforce training grants to Owatonna and Steele County. The bill would spur workforce development in Owatonna and the Steele County area by providing $275,000 in each of the next two years from the state’s workforce development fund for grants to provide career education, wraparound support services, and job skills training in high-demand manufacturing fields.
“The demand for skilled workers is increasing due to the emergence of new industries and technologies,” Jasinski said. “Grants and programs like this play an important role in training the leaders of tomorrow. It’s not just great for these cutting-edge businesses and our economy; it helps families by providing career opportunities that can lead them out of poverty. Investing in these programs is essential for preparing individuals for the jobs of the future.”
Steele County’s Workforce Development Board offers services for dislocated workers; adults, young adults, and youths; career pathways; and more. The board services 160 adults, 90 individuals, and 200 employers. There are 40 adults rolled in the Board’s programming.
Testifiers in support of the bill: Jinny Rietmann, Executive Director, Workforce Development, Inc; Phil Sayles, Human Resource Manager, Viracon, and Vice Chair of the Southeast Minnesota Workforce Development Board; Matt Beck, Steele County Young Adult Participant; Dale Tracy, Director of Operations and Application Engineer, Advanced Coil Technology.