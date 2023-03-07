The Minnesota Senate’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee on Monday reviewed a bill authored by Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) to provide workforce training grants to Owatonna and Steele County. The bill would spur workforce development in Owatonna and the Steele County area by providing $275,000 in each of the next two years from the state’s workforce development fund for grants to provide career education, wraparound support services, and job skills training in high-demand manufacturing fields.


