Karli Schroeder, McKenna Dempsey, Adelaide Broughten and Lexionna Christianson toss their caps on the front steps of the Owatonna High School after receiving their diplomas (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
"My story might not be like anyone else's here today, but neither is yours," Fardouza Farah said as she addressed her fellow graduates Friday evening. "Today we gather here as a diverse collective celebrating each other."
Farah is one of 403 Owatonna students who received their high school diplomas on Friday during a commencement ceremony at the Owatonna High School. As a self described photo enthusiast, Farah couldn't pass up the chance to get one final photo of herself along with all of her classmates behind her as they awaited their diplomas.
Cheers rang out across the stands as the names were read and each student smiled and laughed across the stage in celebration of their accomplishments.
Farah was joined by Dakota Kath as the two students selected to give a speech during the ceremony.
"We are more the same than we are different. We're graduating together, leaving together, we've won and lost together," Kath said. "You aren't a little part of a big picture, you're a big part of a little picture."
Both Kath and Farah addressed the struggles and successes their class had overcome from missing several months of in-person school days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to coming together and supporting one another through good time and bad. They both wished their fellow students luck and success on their future endeavors.
"We all have different stories. Today, I would like everyone to take a brief moment to reflect on that story," Farah said. "Who are you today and what has led you to this very moment in your life? Ask yourself how much of that was influenced by the person sitting next to you. Everyone's story is vastly different."
After the last names of the graduates were called, OHS Principal Kory Kath presented the 2022 graduating class. As cheers rang out and caps filled the air, many students were overcome with emotion as they left the field and gathered for photos with their friends and families to celebrate the beginning of their next chapter.