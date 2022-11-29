The Owatonna School District was commended during Monday night’s School Board meeting for having a “clean” annual audit report. There were two legal compliance findings, both of which have been remedied.

During Monday's School Board meeting, the district was presented with a "clean" audit report save for two minor issues which have since been addressed. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Nikki Gieseke was presented with a 2023 Directors' Award during Monday's Owatonna School Board meeting for successfully completing more than 100 hours of service during state School Board events and activities within a four-year period. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

