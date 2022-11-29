The Owatonna School District was commended during Monday night’s School Board meeting for having a “clean” annual audit report. There were two legal compliance findings, both of which have been remedied.
The two issues found in relation to Minnesota Legal Compliance related to the presentation and approval of EFT/ACH payments and one finding related to a conflict of interest.
Mary Reedy and Lucas Chase with CliftonLarsonAllen presented the Executive Audit Summary for the district to the board. Reedy said the fund balance is important when looking at the district’s financial wellbeing. The balance represents cash flow, enrollment changes, and funding deficiencies, which aid prorations at the state level. Both Reedy and Chase agreed that the district has consistently done a great job in financial planning and responding to enrollment changes.
“When you really look at the numbers, revenues were over budget by about $840,000. Expenditures were under budget by about $1.7 million,” Reedy said. “So really you had a positive variant from the budget by about $2.6 million for the year.”
Amande Heilman, district director of finance and operations said the district began using ACH/EFT transactions back in January of this year and were presenting summary details to the board each month with the totals of all the transactions which were broken down by fund. The issue was Minnesota statutes require additional details be provided as well.
“The district was not aware of this requirement but we corrected this right away in August 2022 when we were informed by the auditors,” she said. “The board receives a detailed report of all ACH/EFT transitions to review monthly as part of their board backet.”
The second Minnesota Legal Compliance issue regarding the conflict of interest involved one of the board members, Jolayne Mohs. Mohs Contracting has been involved in a multitude of projects throughout the district, but the auditors determined that despite Mohs staying out of any votes or decisions regarding the district utilizing the company which her husband owns, it was a conflict of interest. Because of this finding, the board did decide to sever ties with the company, who has been working with the district on the construction of the new Owatonna High School.
Mark Sebring, board chair said he was “delighted” to know the district received a clean audit, save for the two relatively minor issues and said he would like to speak on the finding of a conflict of interest.
“Both our business manager and board member Jolayne Mohs, who is married to Scott Mohs have clearly indicated the potential conflict of interest to the public and the auditor. In the past, our auditor CliftonLarsonAllen has not identified the conflict as an issue to be addressed and Jolayne has abstained from voting on any relevant contracts,” he said. “This year, the auditor changed their interpretation of the state statute and identified the potential conflict as an issue. We immediately addressed this with Mohs Contracting and mutually agreed that Mohs would resign from further work with Owatonna Public Schools while Jolayne continues to serve on the board. We are confused about why the auditor changed their prior interpretation of the statute, but were happy to comply with this new finding. We appreciate the outside review to ensure we are on track with compliance and transparent with the community.”
Award
Toward the end of the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Elstad took the opportunity to present Nikki Gieseke with the 2023 Directors' Award on behalf of the Minnesota School Board Association as her time on the Owatonna School Board comes to a close.
The award is a recognition for those who have completed 100 or more hours of attendance at MSBA and National School Board Association sponsored events in a four year time period.
“We are so proud of Nikki and the work and dedication that she has provided for our state leadership on the Minnesota State School Board,” Elstad said.