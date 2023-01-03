A new year means new beginnings, and inside one local home, it means starting 2023 with one more family member.

Despite being born in Northfield, Zeke Elliot Chalmers is Owatonna's Baby New Year, born Sunday. (Photo courtesy of NH+C)


Zeke Elliot with his parents, Zach Chalmers and Amber Riley, of Owatonna. Zeke was born on New Years Day at the Northfield Hospital. (Photo courtesy of NH+C)
Big Brother Axel beams as he finally gets to meet his baby brother, Zeke, born on New Year's Day. (Photo courtesy of Amber Riley)
Baby Zeke is now home in Owatonna with brother Axel and parents Amber Riley and Zach Chalmers. (Photo courtesy of Amber Riley)

