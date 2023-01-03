A new year means new beginnings, and inside one local home, it means starting 2023 with one more family member.
Zeke Elliot Chalmers is Owatonna's New Year's baby, born on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7:37 pm at the Birth Center at Northfield Hospital. According to hospital staff, he was born 7 lbs. 13 oz. and 20.5 inches long.
"Every birth is special, and there’s something really energizing about starting a new year by celebrating new life," said Betsy Spethmann, director of communications at Northfield Hospital and Clinics. "There were 544 babies born in our Birth Center in 2022. That’s a lot of joy! It’s a privilege to welcome all these little ones, and to care for their families."
Zeke is born to Amber Riley and Zach Chalmers, along with big brother Axel, who live in Owatonna.
While it's exciting to have a Baby New Year in the family, the parents had originally calculated Zeke’s due date as Dec. 31.
“Then at our first prenatal appointment, we were told Jan. 15,” Zach said, adding that when Zeke was ready, he was ready. "Once he was ready to come out, it was like 13 minutes; he was raring and ready to go."
“We kept joking about it,” Amber laughed. “He’s the one who knew when to come.”
There was a brief moment where the couple weren't sure if Zeke would be Baby New Year, as they first went to the hospital at about 6 a.m. that day. Zach said because they were waiting around for so long, he was certain another expecting mother would come in and have the first baby of 2023. But alas, it was meant to be Zeke all along.
Spunky like his father and brother, it's no surprise to Zach that Zeke was born on what is already a season of celebration.
"It's going to be interesting to have Christmas and immediately start decorating for a birthday party," he said.
Perhaps no one is as excited for baby Zeke than big brother Axel, who is only a few months shy of his third birthday.
“He says he’s going to help change diapers and feed him,” Amber said. Zach echoed his fiancée, saying Axel has already found small ways to help with a new baby at home.
"There is a bit of adjusting for an almost 3-year-old who found his voice in the last year and likes to express how much his lungs can let out," Zach laughed. "There's a little bit of a learning curve there needing to be quieter with the baby home."
Both Zeke and Axel were born at Northfield Hospital, but their experiences couldn't be any more different. Axel was born in April 2020, at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was barely allowed in for Axel," Zach said, recalling the stringent restrictions in place at the beginning of the pandemic. "We were completely confined to the room with our first kid, and my mother who is a pretty big part of our lives wasn't able to come to the hospital at all."
The pandemic took a toll on the couples' experience of becoming parents outside of the hospital visit, too. Prior to the birth, the baby shower for Axel had to be canceled, resulting in a "porch drop off" for any gifts. When Axel was born and back home, the unknowns of the pandemic made the couple extra cautious, so those who wanted to meet the new baby had to do so by means of FaceTime or through a window.
Despite the obstacles in place because of COVID-19, Amber said the couple had such a good experience with Axel's birth they decided to go back to the Northfield Hospital for baby number two. And the experience this time was just as positive.
"We were able to go out and get food or even go outside if we wanted to," Zach said, adding that his mother, Jennifer Chalmers of Elko, and his grandfather were able to come by for a bit.
Though the pandemic has calmed considerable, the family is still being cautious with too much happening around the new baby due to the current RSV scare. However, more family has been able to meet the baby in person this time around, and Zach said he expects that will continue in the upcoming days and weeks.
“He’ll be a popular little boy for the next couple weeks,” Zach said. “All the family want to come see him.”
Most importantly, Zach made it known that everyone is nice and healthy, ready to tackle 2023 together.