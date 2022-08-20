What started as a hobby with the intent to help the local bee population has now become a full business, with 14 bee hives.
Owatonna native Erin Joppa never took much of an interest in bees until her husband came home one day about four years ago and told her he wanted to be a beekeeper.
“We did a little research and had two hives in our backyard,” she said, noting that have since expanded their bee operation at their home in Rochester. “Now we have four hives in our yard and we rent some space so we have 14 hives total.”
Sweet Local Honey Company was officially born in 2020 after the couple fell in love with beekeeping and tasting their first honey crop shortly after. Over the years developing their business with honey, beeswax candles, lip balm and soaps, they found a passion for caring for their bees and a mission to raise bees in a healthy and sustainable way.
“I was like nothing we had ever tasted before, it tastes so much different than store-bought honey, and the taste of ours changes depending on when it’s harvested in the season,” she said.
The spring honey, which is mostly what they currently have for sale at their Steele County Free Fair booth inside the Four Seasons Centre, is light color with subtle floral tones. Joppa said later in the year, the color appears darker and the taste is both less floral and a little bit heavier.
“We don’t do anything to our honey except filter out the wax,” she said. “That’s why you get such different tastes depending on the season, because it all depends on the bees and where they’re pollinating.”
The fair being their first ever vendor show, Joppa said the response she’s gotten from people has been amazing. Joppa’s 4-year-old son, Theodore, was also eager to get in on the action at the booth and help his parents sell some honey.
“Some people are hesitant to try because I mention the floral tones, but they’ll take a sample and immediately realize how sweet and tasty the honey is,” she said. “We’ve even had some older folks come talk to us about their experiences in beekeeping. It’s really fun to hear other people’s stories.”
Bart Olson, of Waseca, visited the booth and recalled spending his summers in Iowa as a child on his grandparents farm and helping them with various farm duties, including harvesting honey.
“When I was a young guy, we used to take the combs right out and break off a chunk and snack on it right there in the field,” Olson laughed. “Those were some of my favorite summers out on the farm.”
When the Joppas aren’t producing honey and their other products, the pair are both nurses in Rochester.
“We love our jobs and we love our bees,” Joppa said. “We are so thankful we were able to turn our little hobby into something people can enjoy and share in.”
She said they plan to attend more vendor shows when their schedules allow, but they also have a website where interested parties can shop their products, learn more about how they got started, and they also have a blog section with helpful information about supporting pollinators and saving the bees.