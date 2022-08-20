What started as a hobby with the intent to help the local bee population has now become a full business, with 14 bee hives.

Sweet Local Honey Co

Owatonna native Erin Joppa and her son, Theodore, gear up for another day at the Steele County Free Fair selling home harvested honey, beeswax candles, lip balm and soaps. The Joppa family started beekeeping as a way to help the pollinator population, and in turn developed a thriving passion project. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Sweet Local Honey Co.

Sweet Local Honey Co. started as a hobby for Mike and Erin Joppa, with two hives in their backyard. Now, four years later they have more than a dozen hives and sell several products made in their home from their bees. (Photo courtesy of Erin Joppa)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments