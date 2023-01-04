...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Kevin Ihrke grew up in Owatonna and is no stranger to showing his work at the Owatonna Arts Center. Throughout the month of January, he will be displaying a new exhibition of landscape paintings. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Arts Center)
Painter Kevin Ihrke took inspiration in the natural beauty of everyday life in the Driftless area of his home state of Minnesota in his new exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center which will debut Sunday, Jan. 8. (Photo courtesy of Silvan Durben)
Long standing artists are often known for pushing their own limits and finding inspiration in the mundane. Kevin Ihrke is exploring a new side to his art after rediscovering landscapes for his new exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center titled "Driftless Waters."
An Owatonna native, Ihrke now lives in Red Wing and said in the last handful of years he has discovered a newfound passion for painting landscapes.
"Through this body of work, I explore the way water shapes the way we see the world," Ihrke said in his artist's statement. "I've chosen scenes in Minnesota, both inside and outside of the 'Driftless Area' depicting evidence of how both water and ice have shapes our beautiful state. I also explore the way we see water in life, in all of its forms; whether that be a mighty river carving a valley, snow, clouds or the way moisture tints color in the distance."
The Driftless Area is a small section of land in southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and the upper northeast corner of Iowa that escaped being covered by ice during the last ice age. The area is unique in that it lacks common characteristics of glacial deposits known as drift that are common in the surrounding areas.
Silven Durben, creative director of the Owatonna Arts Center, said Ihrke has a wonderful way of expressing color and warmth through his scenery.
"Kevin has some works that are this wonderful green hue that really draw in your attention," he said. "In year's past he has had work displayed here for various things so it's wonderful to be able to feature him for a solo exhibition."
Ihrke was showing his work at the Arts Center as early as the third grade. Since then, he has earned a degree in studio art and a minor in arts administration from Winona State University. His work has developed into a fusion of naturalism, realism and abstract expression.
"In 2021, I started working on landscape painting in an effort to push my technical painting skills even further, the Driftless was my first go-to for subject matter," he said. "Although I paint from photos I've taken, my work isn't meant to be photo realistic."
Using several different traditional and non-traditional techniques, Ihrke's goal of creating how we see water became a main point to his works.
"I use techniques to mimic waters effect on how we see the world," he said. "This includes thinning techniques to create atmosphere or build clouds and differences in paint sheen to mimic the way we see liquid water. Throughout this new body of work I've learned, discovered and developed techniques to depict the Driftless area and also explore the way water plays a role in our vision and my paints."
Ihrke's exhibition "Driftless Waters" will open at the Arts Center this Sunday, with an artist reception occurring from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibition will be on display during normal gallery hours through Jan. 29.