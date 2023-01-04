Long standing artists are often known for pushing their own limits and finding inspiration in the mundane. Kevin Ihrke is exploring a new side to his art after rediscovering landscapes for his new exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center titled "Driftless Waters."

Driftless Waters

Kevin Ihrke grew up in Owatonna and is no stranger to showing his work at the Owatonna Arts Center. Throughout the month of January, he will be displaying a new exhibition of landscape paintings. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Arts Center)


Driftless Waters

Painter Kevin Ihrke took inspiration in the natural beauty of everyday life in the Driftless area of his home state of Minnesota in his new exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center which will debut Sunday, Jan. 8. (Photo courtesy of Silvan Durben)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments