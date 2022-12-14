Twelve years ago, Jason Lennox was tired of seeing his name and face in the newspaper.
This week, Lennox walked through the doors of the People’s Press with confidence and was ready to be — quite literally — an open book.
“I don’t mind having my story in the paper anymore,” Lennox laughed.
In fact, he not only doesn’t mind having his story in his hometown paper, but Lennox has decided he wants the story of his life during and after addiction to be shared with as many people as possible, with hopes that it will help others the same way hearing stories has helped him.
On Dec. 9, the 12-year anniversary of Lennox’s sobriety, his tell-all addiction and recovery memoir, “A Perfect Tragedy: Finding purpose in pain, loss, and addiction,” went live on Amazon. And while it was monumental to reach two big milestones on the same day, Lennox said it wasn’t necessarily planned to happen that way.
“It was a tight timeline, and it’s just hard to know with Amazon, because they can tell you it will be anywhere between 24 and 7,000 hours,” Lennox said. “But then it happened on Friday, 12 years after I woke up from my overdose.”
Though the publish date may seem like remarkable kismet at play, it is the story within the pages of the book that Lennox said is key. With two key audiences in mind, those in active addiction and those who have never experienced addiction themselves, Lennox said he was ready to reopen old wounds in hopes it will change — and possibly save — lives.
Giving up
On Dec. 9, 2010, a 24-year-old Lennox woke up to the fluorescent lights of a hospital room in Owatonna. Next to him was a police officer, waiting to transfer him to jail.
At the time, he wished his eyes would have never opened.
“I had been running for a year with multiple felony warrants,” Lennox said. “At that point, I knew I would die from drinking and drugs, so I figured I may as well keep minimizing the pain while maximizing the fun.”
It wasn’t fun, though. Lennox had overdosed the previous night, and about 18 months prior, his family had hosted an intervention, begging him to stop abusing alcohol and using drugs. But he stormed out, filled with anger and resentment.
“At that point I was filled with so much guilt and shame and remorse, and I just kept thinking, ‘Why do I keep doing all the things I never wanted to do?’” Lennox said, adding how perplexing his own addiction had always been, considering he had lost his own father to alcoholism when he was just a teenager.
His father was just 39 at the time.
“I was so angry and kept thinking, ‘Why would you choose drinking over your child?’” he said. “I didn’t understand it; it didn’t make sense; and I didn’t have the answer.”
After being transported to the Steele County Detention Center, Lennox said every time he woke up in the cell, he again felt the longing for his eyes to never open again. Struggling through withdrawals and feeling he had no more mental fight to give, his mind wandered back to the intervention and the woman who joined his family to give him a chemical dependency assessment.
“I called her because I needed to feel something, anything other than what I was feeling,” Lennox said. “She gave me an assessment and recommended to the judge that I be transferred to treatment, which he agreed to. On Dec. 16, my grandma’s birthday, I walked into treatment with nothing but a bag of dirty clothes.”
Sharing stories
Lennox said inside those treatment walls, he experienced something he had never experienced before in his life — a community of people who were just like him.
“I spent so much of my life thinking I was just this unique, morally corrupt and broken person,” Lennox said. “Hearing those stories from people who said [recovery] worked for them, I truly believed that. And it kept me around long enough to see it work for me, too.”
Lennox eventually moved into the sober house at West Hills Lodge, got a sponsor, enrolled in school, moved into his first apartment, got his first cell phone and started paying his own bills for the first time.
“It was a lot of fun,” he laughed.
As the months and years went on, and he remained sober, Lennox said he slowly started to open up more about his story to anyone who asked. In 2014, he was asked to return to his high school — NRHEG in New Richland — to talk about his journey to staff during a training.
“I was so scared,” Lennox admitted. “That was the first time I would be speaking about my recovery to a room of people not filled with other people in recovery — I had never shared outside the recovery walls before and showing all my stuff, my junk.”
What happened when he opened up to those teachers — some of which he had when he was a student and others who had been his classmates in high school — was more than Lennox said he could have been prepared for.
“I watched these teachers who had watched me destroy myself and could see the judgement fall off their faces and the understanding grow,” he said. “I saw them connecting the dots and removing all those false ideas and myths and things that contributed to keeping me sick for so long.”
That was when Lennox realized not only could he teach to people both in and out of recovery, but that he wanted to.
“I certainly want to reach out to people stuck in the lifestyle of addiction,” Lennox said. “When I saw and heard stories from people who said ‘I’ve been where you are, and look where I am now,’ that is what made me believe that something like recovery was possible for me.”
In addition to those struggling with addiction, Lennox said it is just as important to him that people who don’t know the vicious cycle of substance abuse have the opportunity to understand what it is like for those who do.
“The other audience is really just the rest of the world,” he said. “We all know someone who is dealing with addiction or who has been impacted on it, and there are all these misconceptions and misunderstood ideas that I even had at one time.”
A perfect tragedy
While in treatment, Lennox said his beloved grandmother died of a terminal illness. When he started re-writing his book this summer for the upteenth time, following the direction of an editor who told him to make it not sound so much like a “Wikipedia entry” of his life, Lennox found himself back in his grandmother’s living room during the day of his family’s intervention.
“For the first time I was back there, on the couch, feeling her hand on my shoulder,” Lennox said, holding on to his emotions. “That was the last time I saw her, and I was reliving that pain.”
Lennox said the death of his grandmother became the “perfect tragedy” he needed to give all he had to treatment and no longer live in the cycle of addiction.
“I am trying to make it right and live right by her,” he said. “I am not letting people leave my life again without feeling we are complete.”
Describing his book as inclusive for people from all walks of life, Lennox said it is most important to him that people don’t feel wrong or bad for what is happening in their lives or in the lives of people they love.
“Pain is the primary driver inside addiction,” he said. “It is about finding a purpose, and that happens all the time. Finding your passion and your purpose — that is what sustains sobriety.”
For Lennox, his purpose has become helping others struggling with addiction and educating the general public on understanding life with addiction, which has resulted in his 200 page memoir.
“Finding that purpose eliminates room for addiction,” Lennox said. “I now truly believe that I don’t have to go back to that life, because I have something to wake up for every day.”