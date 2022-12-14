Twelve years ago, Jason Lennox was tired of seeing his name and face in the newspaper.

Jason Lennox

Owatonna native Jason Lennox revisits the West Hills Lodge, where he spent four months in early recovery from alcohol and drug addiction 12 years ago. On Friday, Lennox’s tell-all memoir on his life through addiction and recovery became available to the public. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


A Perfect Tragedy

Inside the pages of A Perfect Tragedy, Jason Lennox opens up about the hardest days of his life as he climbed his way out of addiction. Lennox hopes by sharing his story, people both in and out of recovery will have a deeper understanding of addiction. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments