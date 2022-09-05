Many people fantasize about packing of their lives and moving to a foreign country on the oceanside to live out the rest of their days. For few, that dream comes to fruition.
One Owatonna couple defied the odds 12 years ago by selling their home (along with most of their belongings), packing up six suitcases and moving to Ecuador.
Deb Anderson was born and raised in Owatonna and thought she would live in the area for her whole life. That was before she met her husband 15 years ago.
“He’s from Owatonna, too, and he told me when he retires, he didn’t want to do it here,” she said. “So we started researching other counties, and decided to go to Ecuador for a couple weeks. We fell in love.”
After their first brief visit to the country, the pair decided to see what it would be like to live in a coastal city for a few months. After that time, they decided this was the place they wanted to call home and never looked back.
“It’s hard moving to a different country. I had a lot of expectations that didn’t really happen,” she said. “I thought I would be fluent in Spanish in two years, and it’s been 12 years now and I don’t think I’m fluent, but I speak the language well.”
Adjusting to a completely different culture and customs was also an interesting experience for Anderson. She said at the time she and her husband, Cyrus, relocated, there were not many people living in the area that had come from other countries to make a permanent home in Ecuador.
“Not long after we moved, I started a forum for other expats to connect with and help each other adjust and find places to live, shop and eat,” Anderson said. “I also wanted to help people manage their expectations, because it’s definitely a learning curve. It was slow to take off at first because there weren’t many of us here, but now there’s thousands.”
Anderson has also begun a new career since relocating to Ecuador. When she still lived in Minnesota, she worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, as a teacher, and as the manager of a retail store at the Medford Outlet Mall. Now she is selling real estate in Ecuador along with her partner Gabrielle.
“I’m very much an extrovert and I felt like setting real estate was my outlet to meet people because my husband is very much and introvert,” she laughed. “I’ve gotten to know my area very well and I love being able to share with people why I love it here so they can make it their home too. Gabrielle generally works with locals and Spanish speakers, while I mainly work with expats.”
She said the things that drew her and her husband to making the South American country their home was the culture, weather and cost of living.
“The people here are so amazing and welcoming. The freedom here and political climate is vastly different from back in the states,” she said. “Some people refer to Ecuador as a ‘third world country,’ but I think of it more as a developing country, because it’s definitely moving forward.”
She said it’s hard to argue waking up and looking at the ocean every day, and being able to go to a local market and know where all of your food is coming from.
“The people grow most of their own food. We didn’t struggle much during the pandemic because we’re by the ocean, so there’s fish, and we grow plenty of plantains, bananas, coconuts and veggies,” she said. “And they’re all ridiculously cheap, organic and freshly grown from farmers who live close by.”
With her family still in Owatonna, Anderson comes back to visit as often as she is able. Most recently, Anderson came up to take part in the Steele County Free Fair festivities last month.
“Last time I was here was in December and I had COVID, so we couldn’t really get out much, but it’s so amazing to see how things have changed in such a short time,” she said. “The downtown is just gorgeous. I went to have lunch at the bagel shop and then stopped by Costa’s and it’s just incredible to see how the city is changing, because the community deserves it.”
Despite permanently moving away, Anderson will always consider Owatonna her home.
“It’s still home and always will be,” she said. “My whole life was here growing up and my parents and family are still here, so I will always come back.”