One of the first scenes of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown — The Musical” features Charlie Brown on a bench, eating alone and having an inner dialogue about whether a cute girl is looking at him, something Director and Owatonna native Cody Jensen said most anyone can relate to.
A family-friendly throwback to the classic comic strips, TV show and movies featuring the beloved cartoon character, Charlie Brown, will take center stage at the Paradise Center for the Arts for the next two weekends.
The episodic show is less of a fluent, continuous story and more of a series of short skits. In between some scenes, one or two characters address the audience directly with a humorous one-liner.
The show is Jensen’s directorial debut.
“This is my first time directing, so I didn’t want to start with something super extravagant,” he said. “The music is pretty challenging, but just with the small group and the duration of the show, I felt like it would be a good show to try and tackle for my first time.”
The musical challenges have to do with the range of the music, he explained. For example, a character may switch from belting out the lyrics to whispering.
Garrett Fitzgerald, who plays Linus, agreed that the music is tough.
“A lot of kids sound, you know, they have similar voices,” he said. “So in making everybody do a child voice for the show, it’s important that they have quirks or characteristics to them that make them sound separate. So like, that’s why Linus has a lisp. … So I have to balance how much character I’m giving him that way, but then also making sure that the audience can hear what he’s saying and hear what he’s singing.”
Will McIntyre, who plays Schroeder, also said finding that “child voice” is a challenge, but said it’s a rewarding one.
“It’s been really challenging and really rewarding because I feel like I’ve grown a lot vocally and I’ve gotten a lot of vocal stamina as well,” he said.
Fitzgerald said the Peanuts characters are simple but fun.
“They’re about as iconic as you can get, in terms of American fictional characters,” he said. “They’re just solid characters. They’re not complicated, and I don’t think that’s a problem. Like, they’re just fun, silly kids doing shenanigans.”
McIntyre acknowledged that he plays a lesser-known character.
“We don’t see Schroeder as much as Lucy or Charlie Brown,” he said. “So I wanted to make his moments really special and sort of find how I can make those moments stick out. … I would say I took some inspiration, especially vocally, from what has been before, but I wanted to really build the character myself.”
He went on to explain that his character building method isn’t a solo act.
“Being able to build alongside other people finding their characters has been really special,” he said. “I have a lot of scenes with Lucy. I have a lot of scenes with Sally actually, as well. And I feel like finding the chemistry between those two has really helped build my character as a whole. The collaboration has been really rewarding.”
Jensen said one of the ways he put his own spin on the show is bringing in a choreographer.
“The way the classic ‘Peanuts’ cartoons work is there’s a lot of messing around,” he said. “Like, they get the blanket pulled out from under them, they spin in the air and they drop. So that stuff doesn’t translate super well to stage, obviously. But we try to add sort of blunt-force comedy in whenever we can.”
Overall, Jensen said the show is a story with life lessons for all ages.
“It’s a kids show,” he said. “But I really feel like deep down in its core, there’s just a lot of valuable lessons that are told in every scene, whether it’s kindness, fun, respect. Like learning opportunities, just things that I think actually connect well with adults, even as they’re growing up.”
He said his main goal is for everyone to leave the show “just feeling good.”
“I think when you put on a show that really can connect on a lot of different levels with a wide group of people, that’s what I’m going for,” he said. “I know that Charlie Brown’s story, and the other ‘Peanuts’ characters, have a pretty good chance of doing that.”