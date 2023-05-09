One of the first scenes of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown — The Musical” features Charlie Brown on a bench, eating alone and having an inner dialogue about whether a cute girl is looking at him, something Director and Owatonna native Cody Jensen said most anyone can relate to.

Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer (center), and Sally Brown, played by Grace Lapides, discover Charlie Brown, played by Jason Meyer, hiding under a paper bag at lunchtime. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


From left, Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer, Linus Van Pelt, played by Garrett Fitzgerald, Schroeder, played by Will McIntyre, Charlie Brown, played by Jason Meyer, Snoopy, played by Rian Cloutier. Behind Schroeder is Sally Brown, played by Grace Lapides. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer, gives a pretty demeaning psychiatry session to Charlie Brown, played by Jason Meyer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer, Snoopy, played by Rian Cloutier, Charlie Brown, played by Jason Meyer, Schroeder, played by Will McIntyre, and Sally Brown, played by Grace Lapides. Behind Charlie Brown is Linus Van Pelt, played by Garrett Fitzgerald. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Schroeder, played by Will McIntyre, loathes the attention he receives from Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Snoopy, played by Rian Cloutier, sings a song about becoming a fierce predator. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Snoopy, played by Rian Cloutier, lays in front of Schroeder, played by Will McIntyre, whose shoulder is leaned on by Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer. Popping her head over their shoulders is Sally Brown, played by Grace Lapides. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Schroeder, played by Will McIntyre, plays piano, while Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer, fantasizes about marrying him. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Charlie Brown, played by Jason Meyer, gets laughed at by Lucy Van Pelt, played by Courtney Kryzer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

