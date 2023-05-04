Owatonna Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon the selection of Christina Mattson as the new principal at Owatonna Middle School. She starts in the new role on July 1.
“Christina brings a rich background of teaching and leadership experience. She will be a great fit at the middle school to continue our mission of inspiring excellence in every learner, every day,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
Mattson will be filling the position that will be vacant once current principal Julie Sullivan moves into her new position as director of teaching and learning for the district. Sullivan has been with Owatonna Public Schools for 31 years, serving as the middle school principal since 2016.
Mattson is currently assistant principal at Mankato East High School, a position she has held for four years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point and her master’s degree from Bethel University. Most of her career has been spent working as a public school special education teacher for students in intensive programming, from kindergarten to high school.
“I am looking forward to becoming a part of the proud school community in Owatonna. I am honored to be chosen as the next middle school principal, and I already can’t wait for next year to start,” said Mattson.