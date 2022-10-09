Steele County Public Health

Steele County Public Health has joined with the Minnesota Public Health Corps as a public health project coordinator. This will help to add capacity to the public health system in Steele County and help attract the next generation of public health leaders. (File photo/southernminn.com)

As the world continues to recover and return to a sense of normalcy following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public health sector, specifically in Minnesota, has turned focus toward supporting health and wellness in all communities. 

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments