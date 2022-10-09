Steele County Public Health has joined with the Minnesota Public Health Corps as a public health project coordinator. This will help to add capacity to the public health system in Steele County and help attract the next generation of public health leaders. (File photo/southernminn.com)
As the world continues to recover and return to a sense of normalcy following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public health sector, specifically in Minnesota, has turned focus toward supporting health and wellness in all communities.
Earlier this year, it was announced Steele County Public Health had been awarded a public health project coordinator as part of the Minnesota Public Health Corps. Senior Manager Adam Kronebusch said the MN Public Health Corps program was excited to partner with Owatonna.
"Being a member means we will support a variety of projects centered around response to COVID-19 and recovering the community from the after affects and engaging in the community, as well as coordinating other projects," Kronebusch said.
During the beginning of the pandemic, and up until now, the need for public health care workers has been more important than ever, especially BIPOC and multi-lingual workers, according to Kronebusch.
"The pandemic really shifted a lot of focus on public health," he said. "In response to the pandemic, we're finally getting to a new normal and shifting resources back to where they were before the pandemic, but we still need to stay on top of it and so need more workers."
This is where the MN Public Health Corps comes in. One of the major goals motivating Steele County's decision to get involved was to build and develop the next generation of health care workers, increase environmental health development, and recover from the pandemic.
The Corps helps project coordinators increase community engagement, data collection, provide training, career coaching and support from public health experts.
Owatonna is now one of more than 25 counties across the state to join with the Corps as project coordinators. Kronebusch said the goal is to mobilize more than 50,000 members interested in public health as a career.
Membership is not without its benefits, Kronebusch said. There are several incentive programs for those interested in a career in health.
"Our full-time members are paid a stipend of $1,100 every two weeks and part-time members are paid a stipend of $650 every two weeks before tax," he said. "We also have programs to help with tuition or paying back student loans."
Those interested in joining the Corps need only to meet a few qualifications. A high school diploma or GED is required, as well as being at least 18 years old.
"This program is really a great launch pad for anyone interested in a career in leadership within the public health field," Kronebusch said. "With this being the first year of the program, we are excited for our partners. Applications are not open to start with the program and I would really encourage anyone who even has a small level of interest to check it out and learn more."
