For the last couple of weeks, sonographers at the Owatonna Hospital have been able to use upgraded, state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment thanks to a grant.
Hospital Director of Operations Rick Miller said the Helmsley Charitable Trust grant was applied for last summer, and staff were excited to learn their application had been accepted, making Owatonna one of several hospitals to receive the funding to upgrade their aging ultrasound equipment.
"We have two machines and it's about $400,000 worth of equipment," Miller said. "The Helmsley Charitable Trust is a great organization and they really put a lot of effort into helping more rural hospitals and helping us ensure we're able to provide the best care possible for our friends, neighbors and relatives."
Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound ways to produce images of structures inside the body safely and effectively.
Katie Kirsch, radiology supervisor, said this new equipment has allowed the sonographers to get better quality images, better diagnostics and allows them to see certain structures within the body easier and more clearly.
The addition of the two machines comes just a few months after the hospital added a new robotic surgical assistant to the surgery unit. Miller said the goal overall within the hospital is to provide a higher level of care in all aspects throughout the hospital, and the addition of the new ultrasound machines is another phase of that goal.
"This equipment is expensive, and sometimes more rural hospitals don't have the opportunity to invest in the equipment they need," he said. "The machines we had were coming to the end of their life. They still worked and did what we needed them to do, but just as anything, equipment gets old and needs to be updated."
Kirsch said the machines had been toward the top of the wishlist in the radiology department, and being able to receive the funding through the grant mader her happy to cross that item off the list.
"We use ultrasounds for various reasons when people come into the hospital," she said. "Ultrasound is usually the first step in some of our diagnostics and the patient may need better imagining, but with this new ultrasound technology sometimes we're able to get a more detailed picture of what we're looking at before we sent them for further imaging. Having this latest technology makes a big difference."
Sonographer Jaclyn Kingman said she has had the opportunity to use the equipment several times and she has noticed a difference compared to the old equipment.
"The system is about the same, but I've definitely noticed a big difference in image quality," she said. "It's been awesome to be able to use this."
Miller said the ultrasound equipment and the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-arm were big pieces of what he felt the hospital was needing in terms of upgraded and updated equipment.
"We're definitely keeping our eyes on what Helmsley will be offering for grants in the future to see if they can help us with our other needs," he said. "It's great to be able to keep our patients local in the care that they need and this equipment is another way we're able to do that."
The Helmsley Charitable Trust's rural healthcare program helps fund projects and equipment within rural hospitals to bring the latest medical technologies to patients in remote areas along with providing training for those hospitals and EMS teams.
“Our hospitals and health centers need to stay current with rapidly advancing technology so they can continue to provide top-notch healthcare close to home,” said Walter Panzirer, trustee for Helmsley Charitable Trust. “These grants help ensure that facilities across Minnesota have the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment and training.”