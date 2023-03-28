For the last couple of weeks, sonographers at the Owatonna Hospital have been able to use upgraded, state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment thanks to a grant. 

Ultrasound Equipment

Sonographer Jaclyn Kingman prepares to use the new state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment purchased at the Owatonna Hospital thanks to a Helmsley Charitable Trust grant. She said the equipment allows her to see better quality images of structures in patients' bodies. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Rick Miller

Miller 

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments