The Birth Center at Owatonna Hospital has been busy this week, delivering seven babies between Tuesday night and Friday morning. 

The Berg family, of rural Steele County, smile for their first photo as a family of five after the birth of Mina Ashton Berg, the first baby to be delivered in 2023 at the Owatonna Hospital. Pictured left to right are Ada, Lindsey, Mina, Lyla and Tait. (Photo courtesy of Lindsey Berg)


Big sisters Ada (4) and Lyla (2) have been practicing with the dolls so they would be ready to help when baby sister Mina finally arrived. (Photo courtesy of Lindsey Berg)

