The Berg family, of rural Steele County, smile for their first photo as a family of five after the birth of Mina Ashton Berg, the first baby to be delivered in 2023 at the Owatonna Hospital. Pictured left to right are Ada, Lindsey, Mina, Lyla and Tait. (Photo courtesy of Lindsey Berg)
The Birth Center at Owatonna Hospital has been busy this week, delivering seven babies between Tuesday night and Friday morning.
"We were anxiously waiting the birth of our first baby of the year," said Sue Shaft, manager of the birth center. "It was three days before that exciting moment happened."
Baby girl Mina Ashton Berg, of rural Steele County, was ultimately the first baby to be delivered in 2023 at the Owatonna Hospital. Mina was born at 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to parents Tait and Lindsey Berg.
"We had a scheduled C-section, so we were expecting her on Jan. 3, unless she decided to come earlier," Lindsey said. "The weather was the biggest stressor — we were watching the forecast and saw the ice storm coming."
Knowing the ice storm was in full force at the same time as their appointment, the Bergs left "extra early" to ensure they would make it to the hospital on time. In fact, Lindsey said they tripled their time it would typically take to get to the hospital, and arrived more than an hour before their scheduled appointment.
Everything went as planned for the birth, and on Thursday the couple were sent home with their new baby so she could meet the rest of the family: two very excited big sisters, 4-year-old Ada and 2-year-old Lyla.
"We had FaceTimed them while we were at the hospital and they were kind of shy and didn't know what to think, but they're pretty excited," Lindsey said, adding that Ada is already a good helper at home. "They're both really into their dolls right now, pretending to take care of them and feed them and change their diapers. It will be fun to see how they are with their new baby sister."
As far as being the first couple to have a baby delivered in the new year, both Lindsey and Tait said they weren't expecting that.
"About five or six couples came in right after us," Tait said. "It was a busy day in the Birth Center."