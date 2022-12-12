"Owatonna proud" continues to ring true for the public schools, including all the way down in Iowa, where a former Owatonna High School student has shown that Owatonna continues to produce the best of the best.

Hannah Gebur

Owatonna High School graduate Hannah Gebur is presented with the Outstanding Graduating Senior Award from Iowa State University by W. Samuel Easterling, Dean of College of Engineering. (Ryan Riley/Iowa State University College of Engineering)


Hannah Gebur

Hannah Gebur, 2018 OHS graduate, recently received an award for rising above her graduating class i n Chemical Engineering at Iowa State University. Soon she will be moving to Louisville, Kentucky to begin her career. (Photo courtesy of Susan Gebur)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments