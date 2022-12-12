"Owatonna proud" continues to ring true for the public schools, including all the way down in Iowa, where a former Owatonna High School student has shown that Owatonna continues to produce the best of the best.
Hannah Gebur, a 2018 OHS graduate, was recently honored with the Fall 2022 Outstanding Graduating Senior award, representing the Chemical Engineering sector of Iowa State University College of Engineering.
Each semester, one student is selected from a pool of 50 to 100 students who have risen to the top by earning at least a 3.5 GPA, are involved in extracurricular activities, participating in internships or co-ops and exhibit overall academic excellence.
"I was honored having been selected from a pool of very capable chemical engineering students," she said. "It was surreal, and it was nice to get that recognition that all my hard work paid off. You don't always get that while you're doing your studies."
Gebur's mother, Susan Gebur said her daughter's career path of being an engineer didn't really come as a surprise to her.
"Hannah really liked math and science growing up," Susan Gebur said. "She liked things to be black and white with a clear answer and no gray area. She always liked chemistry so when we were talking about career paths, we looked into engineering and schools."
Gebur said she and her daughter had narrowed it down between the University of Minnesota and Iowa State University. It wasn't until after Hannah Gebur received a scholarship from the Owatonna High School did she finally decide on Iowa state.
Hannah Gebur said growing up she always knew she had a goal of making a positive impact on the environment. Also finding a love and passion for math, science and chemistry she felt pursuing chemical engineering was a way she could reach toward that goal, while also doing something with the subjects she loved and also working in a team based environment.
"One thing about high school is I was involved with sports, band and choir and I loved working together to solve a problem," Gebur said. "So I was able to combine that into my love of math and science to be an engineer."
Being involved in extracurricular activities didn't stop when she graduated from OHS. Gebur was also involved in several clubs and sports throughout her college career as well.
She participated in the Honors program, Women in Science and Engineering, Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, ISU Concert Band, GROOVE Drumline Club, Youth Sports Outreach Club and many more. Gebur said she also worked as an undergraduate research assistant and as a classroom assistant.
Susan Gebur said her daughter's drive and ambition has always been an admirable quality.
"It's amazing to me. She's graduating with a 4.0 GPA, she's being recognized for all of her hard work," Susan Gebur said. "She's definitely earned it and it's so cool that she is getting the recognition for everything she's done and she's going on to have a wonderful career."
After completing three, three-month internships during her junior year of college, Hannah Gebur was offered a job with Down Chemical in August, which she promptly accepted.
"After completing the internships with them at different locations in the U.S. experiencing different job roles, I was really able to get my foot in the door and when they offered me a job in Louisville, I was happy to accept because I knew I had a good experience during the internship and I loved the company and their values just made sense and align with my own," Gebur said.
She said she will be a production engineer producing silicone at their Louisville location with the responsibility of ensuring all the operations are going smoothly and equipment is running properly.
"It's a firefighting role to ensure nothing goes wrong," Gebur said. "There's a lot of collaboration with different types of engineers which is something I enjoy."
She said she is excited to move to Kentucky after experiencing south Texas, New Orleans and the upper peninsula of Michigan during her internship experiences.
"One thing I found in my pas three terms in different areas of the country is how much I enjoy exploring new areas and learning about culture, food and activities and nature," she said. "I kind of planned going to Louisville this way. I was able to pick where I wanted to go and I think this location is the best of both worlds in that its close to the mountains, in a larger city but also only a 10-hour drive back home to Owatonna."